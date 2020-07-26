Misinterpreted data is being used to justify removing officers

Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin‘s Letter to the Editor on July 15 regarding the current SRO debate in our school district was disappointing at best. The myriad of discrepancies presented during the public meeting on July 9, 2020 and in Ms. O’Loughlin’s letter regarding the SROs in Helena Public Schools can be broken into three distinct categories: the anecdotal examples bordered on slander of our professionals and - most egregiously - the data was misinterpreted.
During the scripted presentations of the panelists the ACLU assembled, an individual of the school district was named and misinformation was given out on her role in the anecdote shared by the former student. The meeting was not to evaluate the job performance of individual professionals employed by the district. It can be assumed that since it used the anecdote as part of its argument, the ACLU was fully aware of what the young adult would say and therefore blatantly ignored professional standards of not calling out unrelated individuals just to vent past frustrations. Additionally, several times, classroom teachers were entirely disregarded and SROs were elevated to the level as “first responders in a crisis”. Police officers are trained in first-response but they aren’t the first encounter a student will have in a time of crisis. The vast - almost exclusive - majority of the time, the first responder to students is the classroom teacher. We are trained to identify telling signs of a student’s current mental state and appropriate follow-through on those concerns as well as how to build relationships with students so we can be on alert for any deviations in behavior that may indicate trauma or mental health struggles.
Additionally, the data cited at the meeting and again in Ms. O’Loughlin’s letter was faulty at best and misled the public in the role SRO’s have in our schools. In Ms. O’Loughlin’s letter, she cites ACLU Montana’s 2019 report “Empty Desks...” that Black, Indigenous, and other students of color “are more likely to be disciplined in school” and has used that to justify the removal of SROs. This is incorrect. The SROs do not discipline the students. They enforce the law and would do so whether physically present in the school or not. If a law has not been broken or if protective custody is not needed, the officers are not involved.
Several concerns have also been raised about the report regarding its viability including
- Multiple citations for students were counted as individual arrests (21 students receiving 2 citations was counted as 42 arrests)
- One year of data was used (now nearly outdated) from 2015-2016
- Many districts, including Helena, have already implemented many practices recommended by the ACLU including MBI programs, CSCT counselors, and education of teachers to provide trauma-informed teaching
The arguments being made to remove SROs aren’t about our officers at all. They are arguments against systemic racism, broken school systems, and generational poverty as well as arguments against the current district administration and practices. The former realities are far too big for one group of city commissioners to tackle, and the latter is far beyond the scope and reach of the City Commission’s duties. Change is absolutely necessary on the former and discussions in the appropriate venues occur on the latter. However, stating SROs create a racist environment does detract from a more reasonable and achievable argument to remove them - the city can’t afford to pay for them.
Certain members of the City Commission are promoting a removal of the SROs from our school in hopes it will resolve the incredibly difficult and complex societal issues that plague our schools, community, state, and nation. They are misleading the public as to the role SROs play in our schools and using them as a scapegoat to avoid addressing the real problems of budget issues and inherent impacts poverty has on our schools and community.
If the City can’t afford to pay for the SROs because too many projects were approved before the budget was balanced, then the commissioners have a responsibility to acknowledge that. As with most other situations, our district professionals will do our best to fill in the gaps and provide the most cohesive, caring, and safe educational environments for our students regardless of the limitations or unforeseen circumstances.
Meghan Schulte is and English teacher at Helena High School.
