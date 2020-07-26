Misinterpreted data is being used to justify removing officers

During the scripted presentations of the panelists the ACLU assembled, an individual of the school district was named and misinformation was given out on her role in the anecdote shared by the former student. The meeting was not to evaluate the job performance of individual professionals employed by the district. It can be assumed that since it used the anecdote as part of its argument, the ACLU was fully aware of what the young adult would say and therefore blatantly ignored professional standards of not calling out unrelated individuals just to vent past frustrations. Additionally, several times, classroom teachers were entirely disregarded and SROs were elevated to the level as “first responders in a crisis”. Police officers are trained in first-response but they aren’t the first encounter a student will have in a time of crisis. The vast - almost exclusive - majority of the time, the first responder to students is the classroom teacher. We are trained to identify telling signs of a student’s current mental state and appropriate follow-through on those concerns as well as how to build relationships with students so we can be on alert for any deviations in behavior that may indicate trauma or mental health struggles.