Mike Kadas: Facts tell a different story

Kendall Cotton’s commentary of Monday, Oct. 24, is a significant distortion of the realities of state and local government budgeting. Cotton rejoices in Gov. Gianforte’s tight budget and blames local governments for their big spending ways.

The facts tell a different story. First, state budgets have been increasing. From the Legislative Fiscal Analyst’s September report, Fiscal Year (FY) 21 (last year of Bullock administration) actual spending from the state general fund budget was $2.699 billion; in FY 22 $2.754 billion, an increase of about 2%; and FY 23 was projected to be $3.210 billion, an increase of 16.5%. Much of the FY 23 increase is due to federal stimulus funds.

Second, and more importantly, the state has a large surplus not so much because of restrained spending, but almost entirely because of unexpectedly positive personal and corporate income tax collections. In FY 21 personal income taxes were $1.765 billion and in FY 22 they jumped to $2.395 billion, an increase of $630 million or nearly 36%. The corporate income tax also saw a significant increase from $266.5 million to $293.7 million, a 10% increase. These increases are largely due the various forms of federal stimulus funding over the last two years which maintained individual incomes through enhanced unemployment insurance and other measures. (Because of the temporary nature of these increases it would be wise of the next Legislature to be cautious when making long-term tax reductions in the upcoming session).

The critical point to be made is that local governments have no income tax to rely on. By statute, local governments are largely reliant on property taxes. That means that local police and fire (generally at least 50% of local general fund budgets) must come from property taxes.

Cotton’s analysis is fundamentally flawed because it is fundamentally partisan. He has manipulated revenues and expenditures to show that our Republican governor is restraining government spending and cutting taxes, when in reality Gianforte has a surplus to play with because of the various stimulus measures passed by a Democratic Congress with no Republican support.