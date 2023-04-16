The images are sickening. A thousand huge gut piles litter the landscape from Yellowstone National Park bison that were slaughtered because they wandered into Montana searching for food and more favorable calving grounds. So far more than 1,500 of the 6,000 park bison have been killed in the last few months. And it’s not over yet.

This historic travesty is taking place on the watch of President Joe Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous person to hold that post. Given that more bison have been killed this year than since the late 1800s, it is incumbent on Biden and Haaland to immediately stop the slaughter.

Tribal 'Tragedy of the Commons'

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte refuses to limit the number of bison that can be killed when they migrate out of Yellowstone to warmer, lower-elevation public land. This year, the vast majority of bison have been killed by various Indian tribes claiming historic treaty rights to hunt. But there’s not much about the slaughter that resembles a hunt that has devolved into a tribal “tragedy of the commons.”

With 10 different tribes competing for buffalo, some hunters are indiscriminately firing into family groups, resulting in pregnant bison cows as well as calves and bulls being killed. As Jaedin Medicine Elk, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and co-director of the wild bison advocacy group Roam Free Nation, wrote: “It seems the new ‘relationship’ is hunting them to near-extinction because our treaty rights are more important than the well-being of a strong buffalo population.”

Endangered Species listing

Bison are currently being considered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for protection under the Endangered Species Act. But it’s been nearly a year since Haaland’s agency found scientific evidence “that the petitioned actions may be warranted.”

Yet the bison slaughter continues. Protecting them under the Endangered Species Act would not only end the killing, it would help recover grizzly bears and wolves since both feed on winter-killed bison within Yellowstone National Park.

Ship some to safe lands

While there are limits on how many free-roaming bison the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem can support, it’s absolutely possible to expand their numbers and preserve their gene pool by moving them to other large areas of federal land that have been designated as a national “refuge” for wildlife.

Montana’s Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge comprises over a million acres of federal land specifically set aside to benefit native wildlife. It’s the second largest wildlife refuge in the Lower 48 states and the largest in Montana. Combined with the UL Bend Wilderness Area, UL Bend Wildlife Management Area, and the Missouri Breaks National Monument, this area encompasses 1.5 million acres and includes 15 Wilderness Study Areas that are currently managed as wilderness.

Within the boundaries of this complex, livestock grazing, mineral exploration, settlement and other uses have already been withdrawn on 739,097 acres. This massive, nearly roadless, natural landscape is absolutely perfect for the return of wild bison herds. And like the Yellowstone bison, these federal lands are under the control of Interior Secretary Haaland’s Fish and Wildlife Service.

The only barrier to stopping the slaughter of Yellowstone’s wild bison and restoring them in the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge is the political will to do so. Biden and Haaland already have the authority to stop the slaughter and start shipping so-called “surplus” wild bison to safe, federal wildlife refuges — and there’s no reason they should not immediately do just that.