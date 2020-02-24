Mike Cooney will put Montanans first as governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mike ran his first campaign based on the notion that we should elect “individuals who will represent the people, not special interest groups.” I’ve watched proudly as this loyalty to the people of Montana has informed his long career.

Mike knows what it takes not only to win, but to govern once he gets there. When Mike campaigns he puts in the long hours, the shoe leather, and the windshield time. And when Mike governs he brings people together, gets things done, and never compromises on his values.

He’s been delivering for Montanans for decades: fighting for Medicaid expansion as lieutenant governor, expanding voting rights as secretary of state, securing access to public lands as a member of the Land Board, and advocating for equality for all Montanans as president of the Senate.

When Montanans choose Mike to be our next governor, they can expect him to bring the same passion and work ethic he’s embodied his entire career to tackle the issues head on: fighting to make sure Montanans have good-paying jobs, bringing down prescription drug costs and increasing access to care, addressing climate change and standing up to attacks on our public lands, and ensuring our kids have access to the best public education we can offer.