Mike Cooney is public employees’ choice for governor

On April 6, Montana’s largest union, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, announced our endorsement of Mike Cooney for governor. It was an easy decision to make.

Mike Cooney is the real deal. Friendly, approachable, garrulous and encouraging, Cooney is one of the most engaging politicians in Montana. It is never intimidating, never a downer to visit with Cooney. He’s smart, too, experienced and ready to lead, as he has been leading one way or another throughout his distinguished career in public service.

Gov. Steve Bullock knew exactly what he was doing when he brought Cooney on board to serve as his lieutenant. Cooney brings stability, integrity and commitment to the political work at hand. Cooney was the governor’s best choice and now that he is himself running for governor, he is our best choice.

So, for those of us who have worked with Cooney over the years, endorsing his campaign for governor was pretty much a given. We had endorsed him in all his previous political campaigns for Montana secretary of state and state Legislature. We knew he shared our values, our commitment to the work our members do. He proved this big time when he chose former teacher, legislator and MFPE member Casey Schreiner to be his running mate.