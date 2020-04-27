Mike Cooney and Casey Schreiner will lead Montana forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve had the honor of working with both Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, who is running for governor, and Casey Schreiner, his running mate, when I served in the state Legislature. There are no two people better qualified to take over leadership of the state from our current governor, Steve Bullock.

I’ve looked up to Mike as a role model in public service. Like me, he served in the Legislature at a young age and he’s served Montanans with integrity ever since. As a former legislator, secretary of state, and now lieutenant governor, Mike knows how to get things done by bringing people together and coming up with Montana-made solutions without compromising our Democratic values.

With Casey Schreiner, who is a former school teacher, union member and House Democrat leader, by Mike’s side, this team has the experience and the record to hit the ground running on day one. Now more than ever, we need tested leadership in Helena to guide our state and its people through unprecedented and unknown times. Vote Mike Cooney and Casey Schreiner for governor and lieutenant governor.

Rep. Jacob Bachmeier, D-Havre, is a Montana representative from House District 28.

