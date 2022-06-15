Mike Cline: Rural physical therapy practices must be protected from dangerous Medicare cuts

As the owner of two physical therapy practices in Montana, I see how important physical therapy services are to seniors living in rural areas every single day. Physical therapy improves chronic pain, helps patients recover from surgeries, and keeps seniors independent and mobile for longer. But in rural areas like mine, the care we provide to Montana’s seniors just wouldn’t be possible without the support of physical therapist assistants (PTAs).

As a critical part of each patient’s care team, PTAs are licensed, skilled providers who work with a physical therapist to care for patients. In other words, they are the boots-on-the-ground providers that work through implementing a plan of care to meet each patients’ unique needs. PTAs are absolutely vital for smaller providers like me because it can be difficult to recruit physical therapists to more rural areas, a serious issue that has only been worsened by the pandemic. A higher density of PTAs in rural areas means that more people have access to vital care — but that access is currently being threatened by a 15% payment cut to the services provided by PTAs from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Starting in January, CMS drastically lowered the reimbursement it provides for PTA services. This has worried physical therapists and patients alike since these services are critical for helping patients rehabilitate and regain bodily function, manage pain, and prevent injury — all while helping patients improve mobility, flexibility and balance. With the pandemic causing thousands of more patients to need therapy to treat long COVID symptoms like fatigue, body aches and joint pain, access is needed now more than ever.

Montanans may be most affected by the severe PTA cuts. Some of our patients already have to travel up to 100 miles to access physical therapy services. In remote areas, many health care clinics are not open full time, and hospitals have limited staffing and resources. With more clinics facing closure or reduced services because of these cuts, it threatens to completely cut off access for thousands of patients, which could cause them to abandon therapy altogether and turn to opioids or alcohol to treat their pain. With Montana witnessing a 116% increase in fentanyl-related deaths from 2019 to 2020, the substance abuse epidemic will only get worse if rural patients lose access to safe pain management treatments.

PTAs aren’t just important for patient access to care — PTA jobs are also important for the local job market. Many of the PTAs in my office are working in therapy as a second job, or as a post-retirement career so they can continue to support their families. If Medicare continues to cut its payments, it will mean more Montanans will struggle to make ends meet. This would be all the more devastating now that inflation is surging to the highest level in decades.

More than 60% of my community relies on Medicare and roughly 30% of my patients are Medicare beneficiaries, meaning if these cuts remain in effect, I will have to remove a significant portion of my caseload, devastating my practice and my patients. At a time when physical therapists are already experiencing an extremely limited workforce, the Medicare cuts will only make it more difficult to serve patients in need. To solve this troubling situation, Congress must pass the Stabilizing Medicare Access to Rehabilitation and Therapy (SMART) Act (H.R. 5536).

The SMART Act is a bipartisan piece of legislation introduced by Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) and Jason Smith (R-MO) that would delay the implementation of the 15% reimbursement reduction for two additional years, prevent the cuts from affecting providers in rural and underserved areas, and reduce the supervision requirements of therapy assistants.

Under the current system, PTAs must always have direct supervision to provide care to patients. This can be burdensome for smaller practices like my own, where staffing is often changing weekly. By allowing trained professionals like PTAs to practice with less strict supervision, it means we can keep patients coming in our doors.

I’m inspired by the bipartisan support behind this bill, but so far none of our Montana representatives have signed on as a co-sponsor to the SMART Act. I urge the entire Montana congressional delegation to support our state’s seniors because, without action, I and other physical therapists across the state may not be able to continue employing PTAs and providing the high-quality therapy services that our seniors rely on for their care.

Mike Cline, PT, DPT, Cert. DN, Cert. SMT, Dip. Osteopractic, FAAOMPT

