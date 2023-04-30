“You may believe that Montana is debt free…but there is another debt … that is rarely addressed but costing us dearly. … We must not leave this generational debt to … our children. …” (excerpts from April 21, Guest View in the Helena IR by Rep. Terry Moore and Sen. Tom McGillvray)

If just shown the above excerpts and asked the context, I would have responded “climate change.”

Instead, the context is pension debt. After noting their concerns, the authors conclude that pensions only benefit the recipients and not taxpayers.

I will first rebut the authors’ conclusion that pensions only benefit retirees and not taxpayers. I then address why their concerns apply in force to climate change. In ignoring climate change, the legislature will burden our children with an enormous debt that makes pension debt look trivial.

Retirees for whom pension debts accrue include all public employees from law enforcement to health care workers and teachers, to mention a few. Also included are elected officials.

For their work, these public employees received a salary, health care benefits and the promise of a pension so that they might retire with dignity.

Contrary to the authors’ opinion, we all benefit from their work long after their retirement. Teachers bring educated students into Montana’s workforce. As working adults, they contribute to Montana’s economy due in part to the quality of their public education. Similarly, the actions of law enforcement result in benefits that do not cease upon retirement. All Montana residents benefit from the contributions of these new workers. And the laws enacted by elected officials will have impacts that reverberate for years after their terms in office have ended. While obvious to others, it appears lost on the authors that retirees also spend their pensions in and for the benefit of their communities. The authors’ conclusion that pensions only benefit retirees and not taxpayers is not true. A pension is compensation that is due each worker.

The authors assert a pension debt of $4.8 billion that began accruing in 2003, due in part to erred rate-of-return forecasts. The authors blame actuaries. To extinguish 20 years of accrued debt, they suggest taking 30 years. Spread over 30 years, $4.8 billion is $160 million per year.

The parallel issue of climate change and the associated cost to avoid and to remedy the damages from climate change is complex. As for the cost of remediation, one source is the Federal Emergency Management Authorizations (FEMA). In each of 2020 and 2021 FEMA ranged from $60 billion and $70 billion (cbo.gov/publication/58840). Montanans’ federal taxes are in part used to benefit other Americans who need assistance after catastrophic events (hurricanes, fires, floods, etc.). These Federal Emergency Management Authorizations are the tip of the iceberg of the total cost of climate change. In comparison, the authors’ $4.8 billion pension debt that accrued over 20 years is trivial.

If the authors are truly concerned about debt burdens placed on our children, they should lead the charge in the Legislature to address climate change, in part by encouraging renewable sources of energy.

By failing to act, we will saddle our children with enormous debts.