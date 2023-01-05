Michael Korn: Limestone Hills proposal lacking in accuracy, public notification and participation

The article regarding the proposal for use expansions at the Limestone Hills Gunnery Range near Townsend did a very thorough job of explaining the needs and perspectives of the Air Force. It also identified concerns of pilots, such as myself, with the proposal’s shortcomings and how it could negatively affect the large civil aviation communities in Helena, Bozeman and surrounding communities.

Yet, a critical issue not addressed is that the range is immediately adjacent to, and includes important habitats for wildlife in, the Elkhorn Wildlife Management Unit (EWMU). The EWMU, established almost 40 years ago, was the result of a major and often hard fought compromise reached between the conservation community, the Forest Service, Congress and numerous others. It continues to this day to be the only such designated entity in the entire National Forest System, its success having suggested possible use on other forests. Yet nowhere in the environmental assessment (EA) crafted for this proposal is this brought into the discussion.

The EWMU and its surroundings (which includes the Limestone Hills) is extremely popular throughout central and southwest Montana, drawing from outdoor enthusiasts in Helena, Bozeman, Butte and points between and beyond. Along with recreation opportunities, schools and natural resource entities utilize the EWMU for educational and research purposes. It has had the highest number of elk hunter days of any district (Hunting District 380) in the state. Furthermore, the approximately 120 either-sex permits offered annually for hunting its nationally-acclaimed trophy elk has consistently exceeded 10,000 applications per year, making it the most highly subscribed and desirable hunting permit in Montana. Recognition of that would demand throwing a broad loop to bring the public into the conversation to fully consider a project’s benefits, effects and impacts. That was not mentioned in the EA.

The Limestone Hills is the major winter range for mule deer in the Elkhorns, utilized as well at times by elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife. In years past, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists working with the National Guard have been able to find reasonable accommodation for this important habitat. However, there is only cursory discussion in the EA of other periods when these new activities could impact wildlife or other uses. A broader concern is that there is no mention in the EA of possible formal monitoring by the military of the effects of increased range activity and the subsequent traffic to and from the site — both aerial and ground-based — might have on wildlife utilization and distribution throughout the entire northeastern portion of the Elkhorns.

In all, the EA reflects numerous deficiencies in the collection and analysis of important, accurate and current information regarding a wide range of issues as well as recognition of the importance and significance of the area. The document was done without contacting the numerous local groups, individuals and other obvious stakeholders to solicit critical information — standard operating procedure in the preparation of an EA. The result is the appearance, at least on the surface, of being assembled from afar by grabbing existing, possibly outdated and in some cases irrelevant or inaccurate information from agency files, sending out obligatory letters to other federal and state agencies in hopes of eliciting useful responses, and then just Googling the rest. Following that, a meager effort at public notification of the project’s existence, which in turn restricted comment on a broad and accessible scale. In doing so, a substantial portion of the citizenry is excluded, while putting important resources at potential risk. As such, it fails to meet one of the fundamental purposes of an environmental assessment, which is to arm the folks in the Air Force with the necessary — and legally mandated — tools to make an informed decision.

The Montana Guard has always been a good neighbor, particularly when it comes to issues of public projects and conservation. I believe there are ways by which the Air Force can achieve the expansion of the Limestone Hills range to serve their needs while still maintaining the integrity of the EWMU and meeting the needs of the various stakeholders and the public at large. But without a sound and accurate basis for making that decision, coupled with robust public participation, this EA, and thus the process to get there, is flawed.