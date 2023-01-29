Melinda Reed: System needs to adapt so all can serve

The Montana Legislature lost a member recently. A young woman resigned because, among other reasons, as a college student, the low-paying part time job serving her state didn't pencil out.

"The Montana Legislature was designed for people — often men — who have flexible schedules with steady and significant incomes," Rep. Mallerie Stromswald said.

As a single parent with two jobs and a school-aged child, this statement resonates strongly for me. And this story is a familiar one for many women. The stories are myriad, and often go like this: making dinner with one hand while attending a virtual meeting; missing story time to answer constituent calls; bringing your 9-year-old honorary campaign manager out to knock doors on weekends.

Former Rep. Stromswald summed it up, "Legislative systems need to adapt so that more young people, students, single parents, and those living on low incomes can serve.”

Those who represent Montana should look like Montana. Men outnumber women 2 to 1 in the current Montana Legislature. The largest age group is 65-74, with 50 members. The largest occupational group is identified as retired, with 29 out of 150. From 150 elected representatives, 138 identify as white. City councils and commissions across the state often follow the same patterns. As a result, decisions made at the municipal level, as well as at the state level, often do not consider the views and perspectives of lower income families, single parents, non-white residents, women, and young people.

Change is hard. But even small changes matter. Allowing virtual participation in the public process of government is opening meeting rooms to many varied voices. Parents can testify without getting babysitters. Those who may not have money or transportation to get to Helena can still tell their stories to those who make decisions about their lives.

But big changes are needed too.

Increased incentives and ability to access child care gives working parents the ability to serve their communities and be role models. Meaningful solutions to workforce housing issues and affordable housing would allow more low-income people to consider the cost of serving.

Montana isn't just one type of person, but we can work harder toward the shared traits of civility, integrity and empathy in public service. That means embracing and helping those who are different. Giving them a place to be heard and to work for their communities, and for Montana.