Mehrdad Kia: Biden embraces Trump’s Middle East policy

On July 15, 2022, after a visit to Israel, President Joe Biden flew to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Muhammad bin Salman, the crown prince and the de facto ruler of the oil kingdom. A little more than 18 months ago, the same Joe Biden, then a presidential candidate, waged a harsh attack on the Saudi royal family and promised that he would make Saudi Arabia an international pariah. This attack was for the most part directed at the Saudi crown prince, who had ordered the murder of the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018. Biden’s anti-Saudi pronouncements were also designed to signal a new era in American foreign policy: The United States was leaving the Middle East and concentrating much of its strategic assets in East Asia to contain the growing threat posed by China.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, changed everything. Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine jolted the United States and awakened Europe from its long post-World War II stupor. It also contributed significantly to one of the most severe energy and food crises in recent history. One of the biggest casualties of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was Biden’s foreign policy agenda, which centered on reducing U.S. presence in the Middle East. In the aftermath of the Russian aggression, the United States and the countries of the European Union have recognized the importance of petroleum exports from the Persian Gulf region. They have also realized that any vacuum left behind by the United States is filled rather quickly by China, Russia and Iran.

Panicked by the rising oil prices and their impact on inflation, which has set a 40-year high, President Biden called Saudi Arabia to request an increase in the Saudi oil production, but all he received was a cold shoulder. To appease the Saudis, Biden reverted back to Donald Trump’s policy of supporting an Arab-Israeli alliance against Iran, while at the same time maintaining America’s influence in the Middle East by reassuring Israel, Saudi Arabia and other regional allies that the United States would remain an active partner, and it would not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China and Russia, as well as by the Islamic regime in Iran, which is pursuing a nuclear weapons program and is viewed as one of the world’s worst violators of human rights.

Many in the region have argued that if the Biden administration intends to make human rights a center piece of U.S. foreign policy, it has to apply this principle to friends and foes alike. When Washington criticizes the Saudis for their human rights record, it cannot remain silent in the face of massive violation of human rights in Iran, Afghanistan and elsewhere. Most recently on Tuesday, July 12, tens of thousands of Iranian women shook the foundation of the clerical regime in Iran by removing the mandatory Islamic veil (Hijab) and taking to the streets across Iran to say “NO to Hijab,” while a group of Afghan women recently organized poetry reading sessions to challenge the Taliban’s draconian laws, which exclude women from participation in public events. Despite brutal suppression of such movements, the Biden administration has chosen silence. Both President Biden and Vice President Harris have refused to express their solidarity with the struggling people of the region who are fighting for their most basic human rights. Such silence can only be construed by regional actors and the local populations as a reflection of a U.S. foreign policy that has been described by some as a collection of empty promises and meaningless gestures.