Meece would do a fine job as Helena's interim manager

We have become aware that former Livingston City Manager Ed Meece was being considered for an interim position in Helena. We have also seen the negative coverage of Ed that appeared in a recent article and letter to the editor. As current and former leaders who all have professional experience with Ed, we feel it’s important to share that we think that he would do a fine job as Helena’s interim administrator.
Ed is skilled and experienced and we see such a position as a good match for his leadership abilities.
The picture painted for your community was an extremely biased one, from a very complicated source. The public information came largely from a person who cannot fairly represent that they speak for our community and certainly does not speak for us.
In fact, we feel regret that the city of Helena has been subjected to the kind of toxicity that has sadly become such a regular part of our own local editorial page and dialogue. It’s not helpful and even when veiled in concern for others, is not in the best interest of our democracy. We have seen this repeatedly.
Positions of leadership in local government, whether elected or hired, run the constant and great risk of being on the front line of criticism and frustration. Such was certainly the case for Ed, and we would not be fully representing the truth if we did not acknowledge the complicated history of his tenure.
However, while we may have been privy to moments of Ed’s weakness, we have also had front row seats for his strengths. We are unanimously willing to put our own reputations on the line to lift up those strengths. We truly feel it would be in Helena’s best interest to reconsider the value he could bring at this sensitive time for your city government. This is not a moment to let such vitriol overrule good decision-making.
Mary Beebe, Former Livingston City Commissioner
James Bennet, Former Livingston City Commission Chair
Laurie Bishop, Representative, House District 60
Steve Caldwell, Park County Commissioner, Former Livingston City Commissioner
Mel Friedman, Livingston City Commissioner
Rick Van Aken, Former Livingston City Commissioner