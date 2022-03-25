Medicare Advantage simplifies health care coverage for seniors

Most people would agree — the world of health care coverage is anything but simple.

With so many competing voices and salacious television ads telling you which plans to choose, what benefits you can access, and what plan will save you the most money, you can feel like you need to be an expert in all things health just to pick a plan that meets your needs.

I’ve spent nearly 30 years working in the health insurance industry with a predominant focus on Medicare health plans to help our Medicare eligible citizens select coverage that best meet their individual needs.

Groups like our seniors deserve to have the best quality health care available, and that means being informed about the options they have for coverage. Medicare Advantage, the public private partnership, can offer seniors affordable benefits that help them stay healthier. They also minimize expenses and must provide maximum out of pocket limits. They can also provide coverage for things like routine dental and vision coverage, over the counter benefits, and fitness club memberships. Some plans are even specialized for more vulnerable populations like those eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare.

Preventive care is something that is often overlooked, and so I appreciate Medicare Advantage’s dedicated focus in this regard.

When we can help our vulnerable communities to ingrain habits such as healthy eating, regular exercise and receiving regular preventive screenings, we are making our friends and neighbors healthier and happier. Most Medicare Advantage plans available in Montana incentivize many preventive screenings to help make this goal a reality.

Many Montana seniors have chosen Medicare Advantage, including some 44% of those who are eligible for Medicare. It’s clear that this program is helping many in our state, and across the country. I sincerely hope our representatives in Washington will continue to highlight the value that Medicare Advantage provides to our seniors.

Rick Harp is the owner of Harp Insurance Agency LLC based in Great Falls.

