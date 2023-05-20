What do you think about when you hear the word "adoption?"

Hopefully, the first thought to cross your mind is the joy that comes from it. Unfortunately, and all too often, the pervasive example of the classic orphanage you see in movies or plays, such as in “Annie,” is the first thing to pop into someone’s mind. If you have seen what I am referencing, you know exactly what I am talking about. Dirty, dingy buildings with stacks of bunkbeds as far as the eye can see. Children of all ages down on their hands and knees scrubbing the floors and being lined up like cattle for a couple to arrive to “shop” for them.

I am pleased to let you know that this is definitively no longer the case. I will revisit this later in this article and will speak primarily of the adoption of infants.

As I am sure you know, the Holy Family is the most notable example of adoption. After all, Joseph, known as St. Joseph to Catholics and various other Christian denominations, was the adopted father of Jesus. In the Gospel of Matthew, God appeared to St. Joseph in a dream and told him to take Mary and the child she carried in her womb, Jesus, into his home.

What a calling!

Talk about trusting in God and his plan, and what an example of adoption and family, as St. Joseph undertook a lifelong mission to support and protect Mary and Jesus, just like many adoptive couples do in the modern day.

At its core, adoption is a selfless act of love. The birth mother experiences everything that comes along with a pregnancy and subsequent adoption. The ups and downs, the stresses on her emotional and physical health, the strain on her relationships and living situation, the difficulties that come with giving the child she just carried to the adoptive couple — it's an incredible and selfless love for the life she took part in creating.

She chooses to endure those trials to protect and give her child the best life possible. Likewise, the adoptive couple goes through weeks of training, mountains of paperwork and the emotional challenges of bringing a child into their home, still choosing to receive and selflessly love, protect and provide for the child they raise to adulthood in their newly expanded family. The selfless act of love for the child from the birth mother and the adoptive couple is a celebration of the human life they now each share a piece of — how joyous!

You may ask what I mean by sharing. The answer is best summarized by a quote I found a while back from an adoptive mother who had adopted a child years ago that said, “He is mine in a way that will never be hers. He is hers in a way that will never be mine, and together we are motherhood.”

Nowadays, the common agreed-upon best practice for completing an adoption is referred to as open adoption. In an open adoption, the birth mother and the adoptive couple make the decision to give the birth mother a relationship with her biological child, helping give the child the benefit of knowing where it came from and that its adoption was an absolute act of love. I am also happy to hear about birth mothers who are around for the biological child’s significant milestones, such as birthdays, graduations, etc.

Pretty neat!

While there are many minutiae involved in open adoption and everything I have described above, overall, it is a wonderful way to love and care for the child.

As loving as the adoption option is, it is difficult and conceived to be too expensive for families to reasonably pursue.

Good news: It is not.

In Montana, there are adoption agencies that firmly believe in the adoption option, dedicate large portions of their service offerings to it, and are committed to keeping prices as affordable as possible for adoptive couples.

During the recent legislative session in Helena, I had the opportunity to meet with several legislators to discuss adoption, and upon asking them how much they thought an adoption within the borders of Montana cost to complete, was shocked to hear answers as high as $60,000! In reality, it is a fraction of that. Additionally, the governor worked with legislators to pass a bill providing credits to Montana couples who adopt, making it even more affordable.

The new credit, which is refundable, provides $5,000 for couples adopting an infant and $7,500 for couples adopting a child currently in the foster care system. This will serve as an incredible gift to couples hoping to adopt, encouraging the pro-family values we as Montanans tend to hold universally and providing families for the children who could benefit from being adopted.

As a reminder, at its core, adoption is a selfless act of love to care for, provide for, and protect a child’s life. Please pray for all the expectant mothers, birth mothers, adoptive couples, children, and social workers who were, are, and will be a part of an adoption.

It truly is beautiful. God bless.