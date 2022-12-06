Matt Vincent: Today, thank a miner

With the advent of social media, it’s tough to keep track of all the different causes and people celebrated every day. For instance, yesterday was International Ninja Day. The day before that was National Cookie Day. Today is National Miners Day, a day much more vital to our daily lives, and for residents of “The Treasure State,” more significant.

In 2009, Congress named Dec. 6 National Miners Day in an act co-sponsored by Montana Sen. Jon Tester and former Sen. Max Baucus, “in appreciation, honor and remembrance of the accomplishments and sacrifices of the miners of the Nation.”

The specific date is in recognition of the horrific mining disaster that happened on this day in 1907 in Monongah, West Virginia. Three hundred and sixty-two coal miners died underground in the greatest loss of life in American industrial history, launching national efforts to better secure the safety and health of our miners that continue to this day.

Montana’s miners have toiled and sacrificed similarly. The Granite Mountain-Speculator disaster in Butte on June 8, 1917, claimed the lives of 168 men, making it the nation’s worst metals mining accident. The Smith Mine disaster near Red Lodge killed 74 coal miners on Feb. 27, 1943. In the early 1900s, the annual death toll for miners nationwide regularly exceeded 1,000 lives lost.

Thankfully, many vast improvements have taken place for our miners, overseen by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). Over the past 15 years, there has been a 63% reduction in the fatal injury rate, according to the National Mining Association. But even with these changes, mining continues to be a difficult and dangerous job, with 37 fatalities in 2021.

While the dangers are significant and very personal to miners, the wider benefits of mining are worthy of great recognition. “Whereas the foundations of civilization are constructed from, advanced by, and sustained with, the materials procured with the sweat and blood of miners,” the Senate’s resolution encourages us to celebrate and honor the contribution of miners to our nation’s prosperity and security. Nearly everything in our modern lives is made possible by mining.

The copper wires carrying our electricity (much of which is still produced by coal), the pipes delivering water to our faucets, and the components powering our computers and smart phones. Talc in our papers and lightweight plastics. Clays and other minerals in our cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Cement materials in our streets, sidewalks and homes.

The steel in the heavy equipment planting and harvesting our food, or the minerals in the fertilizers helping our crops to grow. The critical minerals owing to our nation’s defense, advanced technology and modern medical devices. And as we develop a more renewable energy future, the demand for “green metals” like cobalt, lithium, nickel and copper are projected to increase exponentially. The more of these crucial materials we can mine and produce in the U.S., the more secure our future.

Even the outdoor recreation we especially enjoy in Montana – metals for firearms and ammunition. Graphite and aluminum in our fly fishing rods and reels. Titanium and alloys in our mountain bikes, skiing and climbing equipment. All come from raw materials that are mined and processed out of the ground, whether virgin or recycled.

Mining also contributes wealth in major ways, both to the men and women working in the industry, and to our greater economy. As of 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates 181,000 people are employed in the U.S. mining industry, while the U.S. Geological Survey reported in 2021 that U.S. mines produced over $90 billion in mineral commodities (not including coal). In Montana, a 2018 economic analysis by the University of Montana reported the hard rock mining industry (excludes coal and gravel) accounted for over 12,300 jobs, $2.7 billion in economic output and nearly $200 million in state tax revenues. These numbers have likely increased significantly since then.

Undeniably, mining changes our landscapes so we can continue to change our lives for the better. Today’s U.S. mines are safer, more efficient and held to the highest environmental standards possible. Montana’s mining operators take great pains and pride to ensure we continue to have a robust mining industry alongside the blue-ribbon streams and unheralded viewsheds of our Treasure State. So, on this red-letter day, thank a miner. He or she works hard and risks much to make the modern lives we enjoy today — and tomorrow — possible.