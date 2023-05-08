The 68th session of the Montana Legislature is one that every Montanan can be proud of.

Voters sent a Republican supermajority to Helena and the first thing we did was return overpaid tax dollars to you as well as providing the largest tax cut in Montana state history.

As Republicans our primary constitutional duty is to pass a balanced state budget. We crafted a conservative budget by keeping state spending below record inflation and population growth while responsibly funding government operations that had been neglected for decades. We positioned our economy to come back stronger than ever by delivering a historic tax relief package to the people of Montana.

The tax relief package is key to our economic growth in the state and lets Montanans keep more of their hard-earned money many years into the future.

The Legislature upheld and expanded individual rights, by enhancing Montana’s medical freedoms for both patients and providers. We delivered reliable health care reforms that increase access and decrease costs in health care; including allowing physician assistants to practice independently, increased Medicaid provider rates for nursing homes to protect our most treasured citizens and allowing interstate license reciprocity for health care providers.

Furthermore, Montana protected life and the freedom of conscience of medical providers and parents.

During a housing crisis in Montana, we removed government regulations and red tape that increased the cost of living. Republicans also gave more options for private property owners to utilize zoning and housing on their property. Another way we are helping Montana families thrive is by protecting the next generation. We expanded school choice, protected parents’ rights and protected students’ rights.

As we gear up for another big election, we worked to ensure the security of Montana’s elections. We implemented processes to secure tabulation machines and clarified that illegal aliens cannot vote in Montana’s elections process.

Finally, and most importantly, House Republicans protected the safety and innocents of our next generation. Because of our focused and unified approach to lawmaking this session, Montana is positioned more competitively as a great place to work, live and raise a family.

In the coming weeks, we plan to write additional articles describing specific policies in the above categories that have been signed into law.

While the session may be over, we look forward to working for our constituents throughout the interim.