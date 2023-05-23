The recently published guest view by Ms. Stanfel, the director of Montana Jewish Project (IR May 18), made some good points but also jumped to erroneous conclusions.

The alarming rise of antisemitism across our nation is horrific and is an issue on which we need to press back.

In the 2017 Montana Legislature, HB 501 would have prohibited boycott/divestment/sanctions of Israel (BDS). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said BDS was "a cancer,” adding the U.S. would stop funding groups linked to it and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the move “wonderful” (BBC, 2020).

A majority of the Republican representatives, including myself, enthusiastically supported HB 501, a bill that would have stopped our state government from any future financial discrimination of Israel. Unfortunately, it only received three Democrat votes in the House and failed to get to the governor’s desk.

In 2019 a similar bill was introduced, HB 493. Once again I supported this bill and once again a majority of Democrats opposed it.

As to the misinformed parts of Ms. Stanfel’s letter, Rep. Stafman did give the invocation this session and did a good job. There were other legislators who did not give the invocation this session as there are 100 representatives and only 87 legislative days. Also, no legislator was ever asked their religious beliefs before an invocation and it is disheartening to have that inferred.

And finally, the last day of the session was not known by anyone in the House as the Senate unexpectedly adjourned. No one knew that morning would be the last day of the session.

In the present state of social media and biased legacy media, we need to be cautiously discerning about conclusions we may draw.

May God continue to bless Israel and may God bless the United States of America.