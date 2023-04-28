On the 76th day of this legislative session, the issue of decorum become front-page news.

Debating a bill that would deny parents the right to seek and physicians the right to provide care for transgender adolescents, Rep. Zooey Zephyr, herself transgender, told her colleagues that denying this care was “tantamount to torture” and anyone voting for the bill should be ashamed.

Majority Leader Sue Vinton rose to object. “We will not be shamed by anyone in this chamber,” she admonished Zephyr.

“Then I’ll only say this,” Zephyr responded. If you vote yes on this bill, “I hope … the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

Fuming, Vinton called Zephyr’s remarks “inappropriate, disrespectful and uncalled for.”

Inappropriate? I’ll forgo parsing that elastic word. Disrespectful? Definitely. Uncalled for? Most definitely not. Consider the context.

Put yourself in the place of legislators who, like Zephyr, are themselves LGBTQ+ or have children, other relatives, or friends who are. Imagine maintaining decorum in hearings where a bill sponsor continually harrumphs that bulls are bulls and cows are cows.

Imagine hearing another colleague dismiss the vast number of opponents who traveled from far and wide to oppose his bill limiting LGTBQ freedoms with the disparaging explanation, “They probably don’t have jobs.”

Imagine listening to your “worthy colleagues” repeatedly and pugnaciously characterize the gender-affirming health care you yourself received as “mutilation.” When the Senate minority leader, the widower of a breast cancer victim, begged fellow senators not to use that word in describing the surgery his wife underwent, instead of a modicum of sympathy he got a vocabulary lesson.

Zooey Zephyr is serving her first term as the first openly transgender woman in a session enacting bill after bill to demean, denounce and deny rights to LGTBQ+ people, their families and their physicians. The content of the bills would be hard enough to stomach. But the lack of decorum displayed by bill sponsors, proponents, committee chairs and fellow legislators has been condoned again and again.

For 75 days, in hearing after hearing, objections to the graphic language and insensitive characterizations that hurt real people in real time fell on the deaf ears of chairs in hearing rooms, the Senate chamber, and the House floor.

On Day 76 Zooey Zephyr rose.

I’ve always gagged a bit on the decorum protocols of the Montana Legislature. All this “the good senator in seat 27 …” and “my friend from Ekalaka” stuff has a cloying faux-sweetness, especially when you suspect the senator in seat 27 ain’t all that good and the representative from Ekalaka hates your guts.

But observing the true foundation of decorum is essential in a government that makes all its decisions through debates that can touch the very core of our being. That foundation is acceptance of the notion that disrespect is in the ear of the listener. If you are told your words hurt, you reconsider. None of us wants to cause another unnecessary pain. And as Rep. SJ Howell reminded the body so compellingly at Zephyr’s “trial,” you don’t follow the rules to protect somebody’s feelings. You follow them to protect the process. Human aren’t always smart when they’re smarting.

For 75 days, Zooey Zephyr experienced the disrespect of lapsed decorum. On Day 76, she responded in kind. “Uncalled for?” Hardly. The only wonder is that it took so long. But ever since, the supermajority has been sowing the wind … first pointedly misgendering her while calling for her censure, then silencing her, and finally, when the inevitable protest ended in the inevitable outburst, calling for her expulsion from the chamber.

Every Montanan should watch the recorded expulsion proceeding. Glued to prepared scripts, the powerful laid out a case they failed to prove. Speaking without a note, Zephyr and her defenders spoke truth to power. Power prevailed, of course. But no one who listens to the remarks of Zooey Zephyr and SJ Howell on the House floor on April 26, 2023, will soon forget them.

“We are better than this,” the majority leader fumed at the beginning of this debacle. Listening to Zooey and SJ eight days later, I thought, we sure are.

Bring on the whirlwind.