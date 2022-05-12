Mary Sheehy Moe: Save the last dance for...somewhere else

When Tintina Resources announced its plans to mine for copper in the Smith River watershed several years ago, Montanans gasped. The Smith? A river with such matchless beauty, cultural significance, geological wonders, and recreational delights that over 15,000 people applied to float it last year? Why would we jeopardize one of the most treasured jewels of the Treasure State?

Tintina’s mine would generate 12,900,000 tons of tailings and 800,000 tons of rock waste over its 13-year lifespan. Half of this toxic crud would be stored underground, using a cement binder to render it “non-flowable.” The other half would be stored aboveground in a tailings facility the size of 54 football fields overlooking Sheep Creek, which provides 30% of the Smith River’s water. That’s worrisome.

Strike up the golden oldies: No worries, Tintina croons. The mine will be “done right,” using the latest technology. (Ah, if we had $83 million for every time we’ve heard that!) All mining will be done underground, so it’s not like those open-pit disasters now defacing Montana, their lesions oozing. (There is one crucial commonality, though — the massive sulfide zone Tintina will mine, highly susceptible to the chemical reaction leading to acid mine drainage.) And the beat goes on: Jobs! Retail! Growth!

We should know better. Forty years after shuttering the Berkeley Pit, we’re using drones, lasers and cannons 24/7 to keep birds from kamikaze-ing into it. We’ve sunk $83 million into mitigating the acid mining drainage at Zortman-Landusky, and (sing along now) “We’ve Only Just Begun.” It looks like we’ll get stuck with at least $16 million for Montana Tunnels’ mess near Clancy too. Chapter after chapter of our history teaches us that when the mining ends —and it always ends — the last, long dance is to “Who’s Sorry Now?”

But you know how it is with golden oldies. You should no more be doing the Pony than turning cartwheels at your age. But put on “Good Lovin’” and you’re prancing to the dance floor, neighing and nickering.

At least one foot is tapping to a different drum. Last month, District Court Judge Katherine Bidegaray ruled that DEQ’s permit allowing Tintina to start digging was “arbitrary, capricious, and unlawful.” You really have to read the opinion to grasp the enormity of what almost slid through — literally — but here’s a sampling:

Cementing the tailings so they don’t flow is crucial to protecting the Smith. Data show that a 4% “binder” mix, given ample time to set before another layer is added, is ideal. Without any analysis, DEQ authorized a puny 0.5%. It’s not safe to add a new layer before the last layer has set, and a 0.5% binder would take at least 28 days to set. Ho hum. DEQ approved adding layers every 7-15 days…if that.

Weathering — exposure to oxygen and water — can cause even cemented tailings to deteriorate. The longer Tintina waits for the binder to set, the greater the weathering risk. Tintina’s claims about how long they’ll wait are inconsistent. Moreover, its laboratory tests used binders at the 2%-4% mixture levels, not at the 0.5% level OK’ed by DEQ.

Seismic activity — you know, earthquakes, blasting and such — is the most likely reason the tailings would break down and flow. Earthquakes don’t happen that often, but they happen. And blasting? In mining? Hmmm. Yet DEQ shrugged off any analysis of this factor because, c’mon, cement doesn’t flow.

There’s more. Much more. Suffice it to say that DEQ’s process and conclusions need a lot more binder to approach being solid. As Judge Biegaray emphasized, the law requires DEQ to “ensure” the safety and stability of Tintina’s plan. “Ensure” is not compatible with verbs like “may” and “can.” Only when there’s a “will” is there a way.

So: No way… so far. But at stake here is something beyond the reach of law or science. There are no atheists on the Smith River. It is a cathedral mere mortals cannot fathom, much less fashion. To risk defiling it into perpetuity for 13 years of profit isn’t just reckless and wanton. It’s…well, no word can capture it. Stop! In the name of Whatever That Is.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

