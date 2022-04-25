Mary Sheehy Moe: Our sense of 'home' is grounded in public schools

Friends who grew up in Montana and now live elsewhere often rue the public school system they lost when they left. “You don’t know how lucky you are,” they tell me. “You still have high-quality, truly public public schools. “

They particularly miss the truly public part. We Montanans care about our children, yes, but we care about your children too. We want all kids to have the same shot at the American dream our kids have. We want them to grow up together and grow old together and appreciate one another the way you do when you’ve shared a childhood.

Their success is our success. When a co-worker’s shy kid rocks “Santa Baby” like she owns it at the holiday concert, we celebrate. When that boy who’s always asking if we need some yard work done stops raking long enough to tell us he just made Honor Society, we celebrate. We celebrate when kids with means and kids with nothing laugh together, learn together, win and lose together. And every spring we celebrate as yet another class of graduates toss their caps skyward in sheer exhilaration. They’re going out into the world and we’ve helped prepare them for any future they choose.

They can be governor someday, as Helena Bengal Steve Bullock and Libby Logger Marc Racicot were. They can preside over the convention that gave Montana a constitution “without parallel” for its freedoms and protections, as Great Falls Bison Leo Graybill did. They can mesmerize readers worldwide, as Valier Panther Ivan Doig did, or win the largest federal class action settlement ever, as Elouise Cobell, another Panther, did for American Indians.

They can be a college president or Commissioner of Higher Education in Montana, as Dawson County Red Devil Sheila Stearns was first to do. They can play bass for a world-famous rock band, as Big Sandy Pioneer Jeff Ament does. They can step into a vacated QB position in the second round of the FCS playoff, as Butte Bulldog Tommy Mellott did last fall, and lead the Bobcats to victory.

Or they can “just” be great friends, neighbors and colleagues, as graduates from Whitefish to Westview and Eureka to Ekalaka have been to me a lifetime long.

We all have so much to be proud of in the public schools we fund with our hard-earned dollars. Do they sometimes embroil us in arguments? Of course. Do we have trouble striking the right balance between what individuals want and what we as a community can afford? Absolutely. But with facts and logic and good will, we work through our issues. We always have.

For the first time in Montana’s history, though, we’ve elected state leaders whose clear and unembarrassed purpose is to undermine support for our public schools. Facts and logic and good will are not on the menu. Like all things delicious but un-nutritious, anger is easier to sell, and anger’s what they’re hawking. Assisted by out-of-state interests, now they’re hawking it at the school board level.

The result of this open hostility toward an institution older than our statehood — and fundamental to it — will be to shatter the shared model of public schooling into shards of “us” and “them”… essentially private schools funded with public dollars. Other states know what gets lost in the rubble: accountability, for starters. Opportunity for those with little otherwise. Adequate funding for truly public schools.

But the big loss is the loss of “we,” the bond that ties one generation to another and connects a group of people who went to school together throughout their lives. We lose the understanding I felt recently when my husband put down the obituary page and told me about the long-ago kindness of a man featured there. I never knew that man. But my husband did. He went to school with him.

Our sense of “home” in Montana — one nice-sized town with really long streets — is grounded in truly public public schools. It’s not a given. You seed it every spring, confident in the crop to come. Don’t lose that, Montana. Once lost, you never get back home.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

