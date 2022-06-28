Mary Sheehy Moe: 50 years of Montana's Constitution

For 54 days in 1972, 100 Montanans convened in the state’s most beautiful meeting place, the chambers for its House of Representatives. With Charlie Russell’s awe-inspiring painting reminding them of Montana’s past, they created a template for our future.

Earlier this month, the same delegates, or their descendants, returned to those chambers to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the constitution they produced. Various panels explored various provisions, but the most important takeaway from the event was not in any constitutional article. It was between the lines.

Only eight of the original delegates were present to answer the roll call. The oldest, Arlyne Reichert of Great Falls, spoke with the same graciousness and conviction that has characterized every day of her 96 years.

“I close my eyes and I can still see them,” she recalled. “My 99 fellow delegates. We came from all walks of life. The one thing we had in common was our love of Montana…That love just permeated the whole convention.”

Next to Arlyne sat the Con-Con’s youngest delegate, Mae Nan (Robinson) Ellingson of Missoula. When her name was called, she simply responded, “Present.” Then she confessed she was “still stinging” from the note President Graybill would send her when she waxed a bit too loquacious on the floor: “You can wrap it up now, Mrs. Robinson.” Her seatmate burst out laughing.

It was a time for stories, told with smiles and tears. The son of Manhattan Delegate Grace Bates recalled that in her later years, Grace had trouble sleeping. One night, instead of sheep, she counted delegates, reciting the occupants of desks front to back and side to side repeatedly, but only coming up with 99. At about 5 a.m., she realized she hadn’t counted herself. So like her.

C. Louise Cross’s son told of his pride in this visionary stateswoman from Glendive who chaired the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. She was a force to be reckoned with. Years after the convention, a Montana rancher pooh-poohed her question about the constitutionality of a particular proposal. The constitution is probably too technical for her, he explained. Big mistake. “I helped write it,” she replied.

Betty Babcock of Helena died in 2013, but fellow delegates credit her work as crucial to getting the constitution ratified. It came about in a funny way. She was playing hostess to a group her husband, former Governor Tim Babcock, was entertaining. The men all agreed the constitution would go down in flames. Betty put down the coffee pot, took off her apron, and told Tim she was needed elsewhere. Her advocacy from that day on was indefatigable.

“I’m sure our dads are laughing up in heaven,” Shannon Cate Schweyen chuckled after Elizabeth Campbell addressed the assembly with the same puckish expression her father, Delegate Bob Campbell of Missoula, always displayed. “In true Montana style,” Shannon continued, she and Elizabeth had met in a grocery store a few weeks earlier. It wasn’t until they sat next to each other that morning that they realized they shared a deeper connection.

Helena attorney Raph Graybill rose to represent Convention President Leo Graybill, Jr. Yes, it’s an honor to represent his grandfather, he acknowledged, but it’s also an honor to practice law today with Emily Cross, the granddaughter of Louise Cross, and Jeffrey Dahood and Mick McKeon, the sons of Anaconda delegates Wade Dahood and Mick McKeon. Love for the law may be in the DNA.

Toward the end of the roll call, Lisa Skari, daughter of Chester Delegate Carman Skari, rose. Her father did not live to see the constitution ratified, she said, but “the people in this room wrapped their arms around my family and gave us love and warmth and comfort when we needed it…This is a beautiful document, and I think it happened because beautiful people wrote it.”

Permeating the chambers at that moment was the lesson those 100 delegates wrote between the lines 50 years ago: The deep love of Montana simply cannot be separated from an abiding faith in fellow Montanans, warts and all … and the fervent hope that future generations will share that faith, that hope, and that love.

Amen to that.

Mary Sheehy Moe is a retired educator and former state senator, school board trustee, and city commissioner who writes a weekly column for the Lee Newspapers. To commemorate the golden anniversary of Montana’s constitution, she will devote several columns to that subject throughout 2022. This is the first.

