Mary Patricia Dick: Congress needs to protect dreamers

As the chaplain of St. Peter’s Medical Center, I work to preach humility, support those in need and promote togetherness. That is why I support expanding protections for Dreamers and other undocumented immigrants who contribute tremendously to our country.

Undocumented immigrants and their families live in limbo because they lack permanent legal documentation. Many currently work in our communities and have been in the country for 20 years on average. There are thousands of families across the country who live in constant fear that their families will be separated because the threat of deportation has not ceased.

Without protections, undocumented immigrants are still vulnerable to being deported from the place they call home. These families should not have to worry for their safety and stability, especially when our leaders in Congress can explore various options to solutions that would allow them to plan for their futures and relieve them of their worries.

Expanding protections for undocumented immigrants should be a priority for our leaders in Congress. Our current immigration system is one that facilitates the separation of families and embeds the fear of deportation into our childhood immigrants. Expanding protections for undocumented immigrants will help turn our immigration system in the right direction. They cannot wait any longer. We need protections for this deserving group of people who are also helping our nation’s economy as we recover from the pandemic. We need senators on both sides of the aisle to come together and make this a reality for the thousands of families who live in fear.

As with many issues, I find the answer for me often lies in scripture. Immigration is no different. Leviticus 19:34 reads, "The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt." I often think of this passage when I hear individuals discuss immigration, especially as opportunities to protect undocumented immigrants pass. We must act now.

Undocumented immigrants are active members of our community. They deserve security and certainty to continue building their lives here. I urge Congress to fight to include immigration relief in upcoming legislation. It is simply the right thing to do for our neighbors, our students, our friends and so many other undocumented immigrants who just want to live at home without the fear of losing everything they know. We must get this done for thousands of undocumented immigrants in Montana and across the country. The time is now for us to come together and push for permanent change.

Mary Patricia Dick is chaplain for St. Peter's Health in Helena. She has a Master's of Divinity, a Master's in Animal and Human Connection and is a board certified chaplain.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0