Mary Ann Dunwell: Vote for Kev Hamm for PSC and a fresh voice for fairness

I endorse and voted for Kev Hamm for Montana’s Public Service Commission District 5 and encourage you to vote for Kev too. He’s a fresh voice willing to speak truth to power, often when others won’t. Kev’s got the courage of his convictions and that’s who we need serving in the PSC. He’ll take bold climate action because inaction during this climate crisis is creating a legacy of no return for our kids and grand kids. Kev will work to bring more renewable energy to Montana, not more polluting fossil fuels, and not just rhetoric, while Montana burns with wilder wildfires and devastating drought.

The PSC is one of the smallest agencies in state government, yet affects the lives of Montanans and future generations a great deal — regulating consumer rates and service quality of monopoly, investor-owned electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, and telecom companies. It’s the PSC’s job to balance the interests of ratepayers — hardworking Montanans like you, your family and neighbors — with the need to maintain a utility capable of providing reliable, sustainable service. In recent years, that balance has been way out of whack, favoring Montana’s monopoly utility NorthWestern Energy and its shareholders over the needs of consumers and reasonable rates, sustainable investment in renewables, and the long game for future generations. Under Montana’s out-of-whack, unfair laws, NorthWestern Energy and its shareholders are already guaranteed an 8 percent return on their investment. And costs of stranded assets and fossil fuel investment risk are passed on to consumers. Kev will look out for you, who are struggling to pay your bills, not greedy corporations making big profits already.

Kev works in a small Montana-owned telecom company and has testified in the legislature against unfair tax benefits for telecoms. He knows telecom and is not beholden to the industry he works for. He’s also worked in aviation and hospitality. Kev Hamm stresses the importance of regulations for industry to make sure it meets minimum measures to keep people safe. “Regulations are in place because when they fail, people die,” Kev told me. He said exposed power lines that need replacing, but aren’t replaced just to save the company money, can fail in high winds and cause fire, threaten lives, and destroy livelihoods. Pipelines that need replacing, but aren’t replaced to save the company money, fail in a flood, threaten lives, and destroy livelihoods. Kev will loudly, proudly, and boldly hold companies accountable to make sure systems that serve Montanans don’t fail.

On the campaign trail, Kev shares his technical skills with other candidates for Montana elected offices in his “Candid Candidate Convo” (conversation) that he hosts every Monday at 7 p.m. on social media platforms with questions from viewers. I’ve participated and enjoyed the honest, candid discussions. Check it out at Kev Hamm for PSC. He shares his forum because he understands we’re all in this together, and together with progressive, inclusive governing, we can win for Montanans and future generations. Vote for Kev Hamm for PSC and a fresh voice for fairness.

Mary Ann Dunwell represents House District 84, Helena/East Helena, in the Montana Legislature.

