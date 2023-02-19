We are watching history repeat itself, as state lawmakers in Helena are repeating their history of threatening public land access, funding for conservation programs, and our constitutional right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands.

And for the fifth Legislature in a row, Montanans are preparing to unite at the Rally for Public Lands at the Capitol to show our elected officials that we won’t tolerate legislation that attacks our lands, waters, wildlife, and outdoor way of life.

Threats to Montana’s Constitution will be top of mind for rallygoers. For over 50 years, the Constitution has upheld our right to “a clean and healthful environment”, but legislators have proposed constitutional amendments, one specifically taking aim at the clause guaranteeing our right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands. Changing this provision isn’t just unnecessary, it’s careless.

In Montana, our public lands are fundamental to our way of life. The outdoors fuel recreation and provide habitat for fish, fowl, and four-legged creatures. They’re the foundation of our outdoor recreation economy, supporting tens of thousands of jobs, contributing $1.2 billion in total compensation and 4.5% of our state’s gross domestic product. Our access to recreation and unspoiled wildlands provide pieces of the recruitment toolbox for Montana businesses, attracting talent and allowing entrepreneurs to build strong, innovative, and hardworking teams across industries.

Montana is one of just a handful of states whose constitution guarantees the right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands, requiring that “the state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations”.

Our lawmakers have their own constitutional duty to steward the health of our natural resources. Montanans elected them because of their promises to defend, uphold, and protect our constitutional rights – including to a “clean and healthful environment”. Anything to the contrary, and they should expect to be held accountable.

Public land supporters are paying attention to whether our legislators are supporting critical investments in habitat conservation and public access. In the face of a current $2 billion budget surplus, the governor’s proposed budget strips nearly $30 million from Habitat Montana, the state’s landmark habitat protection and public access program.

In 2019, Montana voters approved using marijuana tax revenue to support Habitat Montana, and a recent University of Montana poll found that 82% want to keep investing this revenue in public lands that support our economy, communities, and outdoor way of life.

Just recently, the state used Habitat Montana dollars to improve access to almost 100,000 acres in the Big Snowy Mountains. Eliminating a proven and popular investment in habitat conservation and public access while facing a multi-billion-dollar surplus flies in the face of what is best for Montana. Legislation targeting our Constitution, threatening funding or entertaining ideas to sell or transfer public lands should not be tolerated.

At the last pre-pandemic Rally for Public Lands, over 2,000 citizens, businesses owners, and recreationists gathered, letting legislators know that we were paying attention, and that our lands, waters, wildlife and outdoor way of life deserved more.

Four years later, that energy remains. Montanans have the opportunity again to bring their voices back to the Capitol to stand up for our constitutional rights and outdoor way of life and ensure that lawmakers are listening.

This year’s Rally for Public Lands is our chance to advocate for our right to the things that are at risk. All Montanans are invited to the North Lawn at the Capitol in Helena at noon on Feb. 23 to Rally for Public Lands. To learn more, visit rallyforpubliclands.com.