One of the most damaging aspects of the Biden administration is how the reins of power have been turned over to the most radical voices.

Competence and job performance are secondary considerations for his appointees — what matters most is adherence to radical ideology.

The latest example is Biden’s nominee for Labor Secretary, Julie Su. She’s a socialist “revolutionary” turned bureaucrat who has failed her way up to one of the most powerful positions in the country by espousing extremist dogma despite lackluster job performance.

As an academic, Su was one of the earliest disciples of “critical race theory,” the neo-Marxist movement that rejects the idea of equal opportunity, merit, and objectivity, and views virtually all American institutions as systemically oppressive and racist.

Su’s radicalization started years earlier as an undergraduate at Stanford where she was arrested as one of the key organizers of a forceful occupation of administration offices, done in conjunction with a Marxist student group. She brought those violent tactics to Harvard Law School where she was one of the infamous “Griswold 9” that carried out a similar insurrection against a Harvard dean.

Su is considered one of the key founders of CRT. Her writings fixate on socialist identity politics, attacking America, as she put it, as a “society built on white privilege and systemic racial subordination.” She’s argued that that the judicial system should not operate by the rule of law, but that the credibility of one’s legal arguments should depend on their race, gender, and sexual identity.

If confirmed as Labor Secretary, Su would have vast administrative authority over American corporations, but her bias against the free market is abundantly evident. She’s written that “by definition” corporations “promote and perpetuate economic injustice,” and that they should be considered a “public nuisance.”

Su’s preoccupation with Marxist ideology and identity politics seems to have left her with little time to do her actual job. As head of California’s Labor Agency, she was responsible for several scandals. Her office committed a major breach of sensitive data by mailing hundreds of thousands of letters containing social security numbers to the wrong addresses.

An investigation also found that under Su’s leadership, the agency paid out almost $40 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims, including mailing unemployment checks to prison inmates. Worse, due to the mismanagement of the unemployment system, more than 5 million honest Californians had UI benefits delayed and more than 1 million had benefits wrongly denied.

Su was also one of the chief supporters of the controversial California measure to reclassify gig workers as employees, which resulted in destroying employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of Californians and contributed to the state’s mass population exodus. The measure was so unpopular, even in progressive California, that it was subsequently pared down just a year later.

For all that failure, Su was rewarded with a position in the Biden administration, where she’s been serving as Deputy Secretary of Labor. Under any measure Su has been an abject failure as an administrator. But in the Biden White House that doesn’t seem to matter. What does matter is extreme ideology, in-your-face advocacy, and having preferred “intersectionality”. Su checks all those boxes.

Su’s nomination for Labor Secretary will soon be taken up by the Senate, and Sen. Tester is a key swing vote. Some of his colleagues, like Sen. Manchin, have been willing to stand up to this insanity and insist on competency in our nation’s highest appointed offices.

Montana would be well served by Sen. Tester following Manchin’s lead.