Marilyn Bartlett: State employee health plan's reversion to the past

What's old is new again for Montana's state health plan.

In January, Montana intends to cast aside its innovative, price-transparent state employee health plan in favor of the opaque, traditional model. The move replaces the coverage design that saved Treasure State taxpayers tens of millions of dollars over the last six years. Montana's state workers and taxpayers will be on the hook for any ensuing cost overruns resulting from this change.

I have been on the front lines of this fight. In 2014, Montana hired me to engineer a financial turnaround of its state health plan that covers approximately 30,000 state government employees, retirees and their families. That year, the plan lost nearly $29 million, and its $60 million of reserves were expected to fall to negative $9 million by 2017.

By analyzing the plan's medical claims data, my team and I discovered Montana hospitals were charging up to six times the Medicare rate for services. To overcome this egregious and highly variable hospital pricing, we implemented a reference-based pricing model in 2016 that reimburses hospitals a multiple of Medicare rates which are set annually by a nonpartisan federal agency.

Through our contracted partner, Allegiance, we set about contracting with all Montana hospitals at reference-based prices to ensure that our members could access facilities across the state without being price gouged or balance billed. Annual hospital price increases were tied to Medicare rate hikes, with a cap, should we encounter runaway inflation.

Our analysis led to a targeted hospital reimbursement range that put the plan on sound financial footing while allowing hospitals to earn a fair profit. With help from the Montana Public Employees Union, support from the state's executive branch, and buy-in from the state Legislature, we overcame fierce industry lobbying and successfully signed up all hospitals in the state to this model.

This price-transparent reform reversed the plan's dire financial outlook. Rather than being depleted, reserves roughly doubled by 2017, growing to the point they exceeded even those in the state's general fund. The plan provided the state with two premium holidays, allowing legislators to use taxpayer dollars for other purposes. And it was able to deliver these savings without cost-shifting to members or decreasing benefit levels to our state workforce.

Unsurprisingly, other states have copied Montana's model. For instance, Colorado, Oregon, North Carolina and Washington have recently adopted similar coverage options for their public employees. Other states such as Vermont are considering following suit. Such price transparent, bipartisan, and straightforward reform can overcome America's health care cost crisis by eliminating rampant hospital overcharging.

Unfortunately, Montana's move to shift away from this model at a volatile time for health care costs and premiums is a shot against the bow of reference-based pricing momentum. While the state claims the reform will accomplish savings of $28 million over three years, the contract is vague on how this will be achieved and is also unclear on how those savings will be validated.

One thing is certain: This change moves Montana’s plan further away from transparency, accountability and meaningful oversight of taxpayer and state employee funds.

Montana's regression to the bad old days of health care coverage is a setback not only for state workers and taxpayers looking for health care cost certainty but also in the broader fight to fix American health care. The silver lining is that if cost overruns occur, the case for reference-based, price-transparent health care solutions will become even stronger.