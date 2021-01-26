Mansfield Center offers powerful series of community conversations

Sen. Mike Mansfield cautioned that maintaining a democracy is an ongoing challenge. The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol is a stark reminder of that admonition. Our country is polarized and consumed by bitter partisanship. Misinformation is rampant and a level of political violence that was unimaginable until recently now has the potential to become normalized. If we allow these challenges to fester without addressing them creatively in a spirit of hope and determination, the result will be significant and potentially irreversible damage to our nation.

Mike Mansfield was a sterling example of statesmanship and ethical leadership in tumultuous times when our country, not unlike today, was confronting serious challenges — including the war in Vietnam, civil rights, political assassinations, and Watergate. In his position of leadership during those polarizing times, Mansfield’s steady hand was a calming and stabilizing force in his beloved Senate and for the country as a whole. Mansfield understood that partisanship was always secondary to a shared obligation to the public good and the Constitution. That ethic earned him respect from across the political spectrum for his bipartisan leadership, his willingness to share power, and his commitment to listen to and respectfully consider opinions different from his own.