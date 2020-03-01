Making a difference for kids who are hungry

It may surprise you, but 1-in-5 children here in the greater Helena area struggles with hunger. Put simply, there are times when they may not know when or where they may get their next meal.
In our schools in Helena and East Helena, we see first-hand the effect that food insecurity and a lack of adequate nutrition has on children. Kids who are hungry are at much higher risk than kids who aren’t. Hunger is a barrier to learning and active participation in activities. They are more likely to fall behind or repeat a grade. In addition, kids who are lacking enough good food face increased chances of developing physical illnesses.
In our schools, our children do have regular access to school food programs. Every school day, all of our students have the opportunity to have healthy nutritious meals at both breakfast and lunch. Our staff members support and encourage students to take part, and get the nutrition they need. These school food programs are one of the best ways of helping students who are struggling with hunger.
Yet, it is an unfortunate reality that some kids face times when they are not in school that they do not have enough to eat. When school lunch on Friday is the last complete meal a student can count on having until they are back in school on Monday, we look for ways to fill the gap.
Over the past 10 years, Helena Food Share’s Kid Pack program has become one way of helping fill much of the gap. Our communities have stepped forward to help build the Kid Packs program into the powerful response it is. Food drives, financial donations, and volunteers help make it possible for a Kid Pack to go home with more than 1,100 pre-school, elementary and middle-school students each week during the school year. These packs of nutritious, kid-friendly foods help a child through the weekend, and we see the difference in how kids show up more prepared to do their best.
Because we know how important this Kid Pack program is for so many of our students – and because more children are being served each year – we call on our communities to help meet the increasing need. This week you can do that by supporting the sixth annual Doorsteps to Kid Packs Food Drive hosted by Helena Food Share and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, on Wednesday, March 4.
Here’s how you can help. If you live in the Helena or East Helena city limits, just place your kid-friendly food items on your doorstep before 1 p.m. on March 4. Items will be picked up by some of the over 300 AmeriCorps State and VISTA members serving in Helena that afternoon. If you live outside these city limits, you can participate at most local grocery stores. Kid Pack food items needed include low-sugar juice boxes, granola bars, and fruit cups, peanut butter, and single-serve oatmeal.
Let’s do this together, on Wednesday, March 4, to make an important difference for kids in our community who need and benefit from this important resource.
Thank you for your kindness in support of our children and their families. They are our future and through our collective efforts, that future is indeed bright.
Tyler Ream, superintendent, Helena Public Schools
Ron Whitmoyer, superintendent, East Helena Public Schools