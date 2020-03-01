Making a difference for kids who are hungry

It may surprise you, but 1-in-5 children here in the greater Helena area struggles with hunger. Put simply, there are times when they may not know when or where they may get their next meal.

In our schools in Helena and East Helena, we see first-hand the effect that food insecurity and a lack of adequate nutrition has on children. Kids who are hungry are at much higher risk than kids who aren’t. Hunger is a barrier to learning and active participation in activities. They are more likely to fall behind or repeat a grade. In addition, kids who are lacking enough good food face increased chances of developing physical illnesses.

In our schools, our children do have regular access to school food programs. Every school day, all of our students have the opportunity to have healthy nutritious meals at both breakfast and lunch. Our staff members support and encourage students to take part, and get the nutrition they need. These school food programs are one of the best ways of helping students who are struggling with hunger.

Yet, it is an unfortunate reality that some kids face times when they are not in school that they do not have enough to eat. When school lunch on Friday is the last complete meal a student can count on having until they are back in school on Monday, we look for ways to fill the gap.