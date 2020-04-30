Make voting safe during pandemic

Montana’s primary election will be June 2. It is essential that our state government, county elections offices and individual voters cooperate and coordinate their efforts to make sure every Montana voter can safely cast their ballots. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority must be the health and safety of our people while preserving our democracy. We are in this together and we all have a role to play in securing our elections at this critical time.
Pandemic confusion may discourage voters from participating in elections. Fortunately, Montana’s Gov. Bullock issued a directive, with unanimous bipartisan support of the Legislature’s leadership, allowing Montana’s counties the option to use all mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary election. This voting flexibility means most Montanans can avoid person-to-person contact at polling places to protect both voters and election workers, many of whom are over 60 years old and vulnerable to COVID-19.
The governor extended the “regular” voter registration deadline to 10 days before the election to allow extra time for voters to mail-in their applications or drop them off at their county elections office, thereby reducing person-to-person contact. Thereafter, late registration requires in-person contact. Voters can register and vote in-person on Election Day but will likely encounter long lines outside election offices to meet social distancing requirements.
Cooperation between the Secretary of State’s Office in maintaining the eligible voters list and each county election office will ensure all voters can cast their ballots. In compliance with Center for Disease Control recommendations, state and local election officials will be making modifications regarding location of polling places and how they are administered. Election administrators must identify locations that both protect vulnerable communities and ensure that African American, Latino, Asian, Native American and language minority voters, voters with disabilities and students have the access they need to cast their vote.
What can you do?
During this pandemic, voters have the responsibility to protect themselves and election officials from exposure. The most responsible way is to vote by mail. If you are registered to vote, whether absentee or not, your ballot for the June 2 primary likely will be coming to you by mail. Now is a good time to check that your registration is current and that the address on file for you is the right one. Go to https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/
By entering your name and birth date, you can check to see if you are registered to vote and at what address.
If you are not registered to vote, or if you need to change your address, you can do both remotely without person-to-person contact. The Secretary of State’s website at http://sosmt.gov/elections/vote/ includes a printable registration application and vital information such as an election calendar, lists of candidates, and contact information for late registration. Go to the site below and follow instructions, print out the application, fill it out and mail it to your county election office. The addresses of all 56 election office http://sosmt.gov/elections/vote/http://sosmt.gov/elections/vote/s are on page 2 of the instructions.
Mailing your voter registration or address correction application as soon as possible ensures your county elections office has time to process your registration application. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters starting May 8.
The League of Women Voters believes that voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed in this time of extraordinary challenges. The League urges our state and county election officers to undertake robust voter education campaigns as they make changes to their policies and practices and to counter any disinformation (intentional or not) with facts and accurate information.
If we all do our part, we can ensure a safe and robust primary election for all Montana voters!
This opinion was submitted by League of Women Voters Helena Area co-president Clare Kearns, co-president Barb Harris, and president Nancy Leifer.
