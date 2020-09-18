Make the effort to respond to the 2020 Census

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we enter September, harvest season is upon us and the fall season is beginning to take shape. This year, September also represents the final month of the 2020 Census. As most of you have likely seen in the news, the state of Montana’s census count is extremely low. Like so many other aspects of our lives, the COVID-19 pandemic has completely upended the 2020 Census, and rural states like Montana have been disproportionately impacted.

Unfortunately rural areas have been hit even harder with low returns. Many of you probably received a Census mailing that included a unique Census ID number allowing a response online or over the phone and were able to respond in the spring. However, rural households utilizing a P.O. Box not receiving mail at their residences are part of what is called the Census “update/leave” program. This means a Census worker must find the physical address and leave the packet of Census information on a doorstep. Nationwide, the total number of households with this update/leave designation is 3.3%. In Montana, 1 in 5 households is part of the update/leave program that was put on hold all spring due to COVID-19.

Thus, along with other rural states, it is not surprising that Montana lagged behind the national average and remained ranked near the bottom.