Make it Count: the 2020 Census

Every 10 years we are asked to do one of the easiest, safest and most important things we can do for our communities: fill out our census form. Since 1790, per Article I, Section 2 of the United States Constitution, the census has determined how federal dollars reach communities like ours, as well as ensuring those communities have a voice in Montana and our nation’s capital. When you are counted, your community is counted.

Starting in mid-March, Montanans will receive correspondence noting the many ways they can respond to nine simple survey questions. 2020 marks the first-year households can respond online at 2020census.gov. If you prefer responding by mail or phone those options are available, too!

Census Day is April 1, 2020, and it’s an important date for several reasons. Not only is it a reminder that your community is counted when you are counted, but it also reminds us that regardless of when the survey is taken, it is important to be counted where you live on April 1. Examples include students at Carroll who may be from somewhere else but are living in Helena on April 1 should be counted in Helena. Parents that share custody of children should count those children where they are living on April 1. There are plenty of other scenarios, but the bottom line is to count yourself where you live on April 1.