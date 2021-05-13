Maintaining an independent judiciary

Our nation’s founders understood that to consolidate unchecked power in any individual or single branch of government was a key ingredient in the recipe for creating a tyrannical state. So, in framing the constitutions that underpin both our country’s government and our state’s, the founding representatives of our people distributed power among three branches, creating a system of institutional checks and balances.

Put simply, the legislature makes the law, the executive enforces the law, and the judiciary interprets the law. Elections are meant to yield legislators who represent the vision and will of the people, but like members of the executive and judiciary, lawmakers swear to uphold the constitutions under which they serve.

When any branch of government usurps or erodes the power of another, it threatens to destabilize democracy. Power concentrated in the hands of the few is more easily captured by special interests and less accountable to the many voices of the public. Maintaining co-equal and separate branches of government, while imperfect, checks the impulses of the elected and the appointed, reminding them that their power is not absolute and that they are accountable for actions they take. The balance is essential.