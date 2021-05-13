Maintaining an independent judiciary

Our nation’s founders understood that to consolidate unchecked power in any individual or single branch of government was a key ingredient in the recipe for creating a tyrannical state. So, in framing the constitutions that underpin both our country’s government and our state’s, the founding representatives of our people distributed power among three branches, creating a system of institutional checks and balances.
Put simply, the legislature makes the law, the executive enforces the law, and the judiciary interprets the law. Elections are meant to yield legislators who represent the vision and will of the people, but like members of the executive and judiciary, lawmakers swear to uphold the constitutions under which they serve.
When any branch of government usurps or erodes the power of another, it threatens to destabilize democracy. Power concentrated in the hands of the few is more easily captured by special interests and less accountable to the many voices of the public. Maintaining co-equal and separate branches of government, while imperfect, checks the impulses of the elected and the appointed, reminding them that their power is not absolute and that they are accountable for actions they take. The balance is essential.
In Montana, as part of this system, we elect nonpartisan judges. The fact that they are nonpartisan is important because judges who swear fealty to a party are less able to adjudicate disputes independently and without bias. We know that a judge who identifies as ideologically bound to a party may find it difficult to decide individual cases without consideration for their party’s platform and agenda. But the law is not a creature of ideology. It must be applied fairly and equally.
In this legislative session, Gov. Gianforte and the supermajority Republican Legislature have engaged in unprecedented overreach aimed at politicizing and controlling the judiciary. Legislators have sought to make judicial elections partisan, to gerrymander discriminatory judicial districts, and to eliminate the constitutionally required independent nominating commission that operates to fill judicial vacancies between elections. While these efforts have failed in part, Gov. Gianforte signed Senate Bill 140, eliminating the Judicial Nomination Commission and giving himself the exclusive, unchecked power to fill judicial vacancies. Now the governor can replace fair minded judges with ideologues. Indeed, as Republican Sen. Cary Smith put it to the House Judiciary Committee, Senate Bill 140 is meant to give the governor “…more control over the courts.”
Montanans know that the governor, regardless of party, should not control the judiciary. We should be able to trust that every judge in our state will permit us our fair day in court, consider disputes without bias, and remain free from the demands of special interests, external pressures or undue influences. Montana’s judicial nomination system was studied and contemplated for several years in advance of our 1972 landmark constitutional convention. While the issue was more divisive than most, the final agreement delegated power to the Legislature to establish a commission to select judges between elections. In its next session, the Legislature created the Judicial Nomination Commission made up of seven members, four lay people appointed by the governor, two attorneys appointed by the Supreme Court, and a district court judge elected by sitting district judges across the state.
Having recently become a state where a single party controls both the lawmaking and executive functions of government, Montana faces a test of our democracy. Attacking the judiciary’s independence is about consolidating power and avoiding the inherent structures that check overreach. Disbanding the commission is a straightforward power grab.
We are a state made up of people renowned for our independence. As Montanans, we have the right and responsibility to engage with our government, to protect the strength of its institutional structure, and to hold accountable those lawmakers who would see it unraveled. The Legislature cannot abdicate to the governor the responsibility to decide how nonpartisan judges will be selected between elections. It is their constitutional obligation to mediate the governor’s power. We must hold them accountable to that obligation.
Rylee Sommers-Flanagan is the founder and executive director of Upper Seven Law, a nonprofit law firm in Helena dedicated to holding the powerful accountable.