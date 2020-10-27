LR-130 removes local decision-making

Election ballots hit Montana mailboxes recently and many voters are scratching their heads in confusion over one measure in particular: LR-130.

But, as confusing and poorly written as this measure is, the answer on how to vote on it is simple: Montana voters should vote “NO” on LR-130.

The bipartisan Montana League of Cities and Towns, which represents all 127 incorporated municipalities in our state, opposes this dangerous measure, and you should, too.

LR-130 is the product of lobbyists and politicians in Helena who want to eliminate local decision-making in Montana. It would change areas of state law that have stood largely unchanged since Montana’s initial constitution was authored in 1889.

These laws — now under threat from LR-130 — have protected Montanans’ gun rights and Second Amendment guarantees for more than a century. They also have protected Montanans’ desire and historic freedom to make decisions that keep their families and communities safe.

The Montana League of Cities and Towns believes that we should retain our existing laws and not subject them to change via LR-130. Local citizens know their communities best, and are better equipped than politicians in Helena on deciding how best to keep their cities and towns safe.