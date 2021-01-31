Lower taxes start by reining in spending

Placing fiscally conservative limits on budget growth, or even reducing it as many families have done with their budgets during the recession, would be a substantial step toward enabling tax relief to give Montanans more opportunities to flourish.

My organization, the Frontier Institute, partnered with leading national economists to create the Conservative Montana Budget, a budget that sets a maximum threshold for spending growth based on taxpayers’ ability to fund it instead of how much an appropriator can appropriate. This results in a spending growth limit for the next biennium of 4.4 percent, based on the growth of Montana’s economy.

Texas has used a similar model of conservative budget limits since 2015, with spending growth mostly following population plus inflation. This fiscal responsibility has allowed Texas to implement billions of dollars in property tax cuts. By placing limits on spending growth, Montana could do the same.

The budget recently proposed by Governor Gianforte looks to be a Conservative Montana Budget that protects taxpayers — keeping spending growth under the maximum 4.4% and reducing spending growth by $100 million compared to his predecessor.