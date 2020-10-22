Loved ones’ care on the ballot in attorney general race

If Knudsen wins, insurance companies could use the struggles of your loved ones as an excuse to deny them health care. It’s profoundly unfair. It’s not how we treat families in Montana. But Knudsen and his corporate backers want to eliminate these protections for preexisting conditions and give power to insurance companies.

I’ve traveled all across Montana meeting with families, doctors, nurses and health care leaders about what will happen to our communities if Knudsen’s lawsuit succeeds. In Havre, the local hospital would close one-third of its beds. Just up the road in Chinook, the clinic would face certain closure just like every rural hospital in Montana.

In Missoula, health care leaders say they will lose investments in mental health and substance abuse treatment. And they’ll lose their life-saving Level II Trauma centers. Let that sink in. When every second counts, Knudsen’s extremist lawsuit would force Montanans to fly to Idaho or Washington because they can’t receive care in Montana.

That’s why I’m fighting to stop this lawsuit: to protect our health care and protect the people we love.