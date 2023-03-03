A mentor once explained to me that scientists serve as scouts for society much as the Crow served as scouts for the Seventh Cavalry at the Little Bighorn.

Scientists gather information about our surroundings, plug that information into models that predict the future, and warn us about impending disasters. Listen to scientists.

There are two potentially catastrophic disasters facing humanity today: One is unpredictable — nuclear war. All it would take to start one is a power-hungry dictator or a simple mistake or misunderstanding. Once all-out nuclear war starts, it would likely be the last, the last war and the last of humankind.

The other impending disaster is predictable and already affecting the Earth and millions of people. That would be climate change. Fortunately, we know what is causing climate change — the burning of fossil fuels — and we, every one of us, can do something about it. Unfortunately, global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Listen to the Earth.

China and the United States rank one and two in total greenhouse gas emissions. While China’s total emissions are twice as large as ours, China has four times more people than the U.S. On a per capita basis, the United State ranks fourth in greenhouse gas emissions behind Saudi Arabia, Canada and Australia, according to the Brookings Institute. China ranks 11th, emitting about half the gasses per capita as either the U.S. or Canada.

Article IX, Part IX, Section 1 of the Montana Constitution reads “The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment … for present and future generations.”

Most people who enjoy Montana’s outdoors and who are concerned about climate change know the “clean and healthful” part, but few take to heart the part that makes it the responsibility of each one of us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to keep our environment healthy. With freedom comes responsibility. Listen to your constitution.

Transportation, electricity production and home heating account for about 40% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to EPA. In lieu of feeble action or no action by the state administration and Legislature, it falls on us, individually, to take action. But, how many of us are willing to turn down the thermostat and do without AC? How many are willing to forego that trip to Hawaii or Las Vegas or the ski slope? How many opt to buy local foods and do without those avocados, citrus fruits and sea food trucked in from distant sources? How many are willing to use a clothesline instead of a dryer, or a rake instead of a leaf blower?

The short answer is not enough of us.

We are accustomed to the comfort, convenience and fun afforded by burning fossil fuels and we are loathe to give them up. Solar, wind and hydro will help, but each of them comes with their own environmental price tag. The only way we can hope to limit greenhouse gases and protect the environment is to exercise restraint in energy consumption.

A friend once asked me whether environmental protection was “some kind of religion with you people.”

Well, it is and it should be. There are many opinions about what is sacred. Some claim it is a text, a holy city or a marriage. Our former president considered money as sacred; when the Dow Jones reached 30,000 he called it a “sacred” value. One would hope we would put as much thought and effort into protecting our environment as we do accumulating wealth, playing the stock market and worrying about the economy, all of which depend on a clean and healthful environment.

To my mind and to the minds of many other concerned scientists, the Earth is the one and only sacred entity. The Earth and its resources are the source of all our economies and all of our largess. Indigenous peoples understood that concept and lived it. Every object in nature had a spirit; they treated the animals they harvested as “relatives” worthy of respect, and they thanked them for giving their lives. Listen to your elders.

The Earth is and always will be our only home. It needs to be treated with respect if we are to continue as a species.

We must all take responsibility for that.