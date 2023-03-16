I arrived in Bozeman on a Sunday morning in early September 1966. The next day I reported on campus to begin my graduate studies at MSU.

For my thesis project, I chose to work on the East Gallatin River and the river’s primary producers: the algae. The East Gallatin was an attractive outdoor laboratory because it was close to campus and it received Bozeman’s sewage. In those days the city gave its sewage primary treatment, which only screens out bulky items like shop rags and trash, and settles out heavier solids like coffee grounds and eggshells. All the rest, the sewage of 20,000 people, was discharged to the river.

Because the East Gallatin is a small river, dilution was not a solution to pollution. There were no fish for several hundred yards below the effluent due to toxic levels of ammonia and very low levels of dissolved oxygen. Rocks on the bottom were coated with an ugly gray, slimy, stringy growth called sewage fungus. Several miles downstream were massive growths of filamentous green algae fed by the abundant nutrients — nitrogen and phosphorus — in the sewage.

I measured algae growth by setting out artificial substrates, in this case Plexiglas plates, at sites above and below the outfall. An attached community of algae and microscopic animals, known by the German word aufwuchs, quickly colonized the plates. I had no trouble collecting enough material for my study.

My work was published in the Journal of the Water Pollution Control Federation.

For recreation I fished the West Gallatin River, mainly the section from Axtell Bridge to Cameron Bridge, where there were very few ‘no trespassing’ signs. In the fall, the river provided some nice brown trout and in winter plenty of whitefish for my smoker. The riparian corridor produced buckets of chokecherries, which I converted to gallons of wine. Upstream, in the canyon, the West Gallatin was cold, crystal clear and nutrient-poor.

After I received my degree, I joined the Gallatin Canyon Study, a multidisciplinary research project funded by the National Science Foundation and coordinated by Dr. Charles Bradley, chair of the MSU Earth Sciences Department.

Retired NBC anchor and Montana native Chet Huntley had proposed a major destination ski resort on the slopes of Lone Mountain, to be called Big Sky.

In those days, the West Fork basin was largely uninhabited. The main development was the Lone Mountain Guest Ranch, consisting of a lodge and a few rustic cabins. Looming behind Soldiers Chapel as viewed from U.S. 191, Lone Mountain was mostly untouched, save for some logging roads and clear-cuts on the lower slopes. Upstream from the West Fork and downstream from Yellowstone Park, Karst Camp and the 320 Ranch were the main developments in the Gallatin watershed.

My small part of the Gallatin Canyon Study was to gather baseline data on algae growth in the Gallatin River above and below the West Fork.

In the summer of 1971 I set out my artificial substrates, just as I did in the East Gallatin, and I waited. After two weeks, no visible growth appeared on the substrates, so I waited another week. Still nothing.

The West Gallatin River was so cold and nutrient-poor that it was unable to grow algae on my substrates. While researching other methods for measuring primary production in the river, I was offered a job in Helena, which I accepted. I had to abandon my study and my findings of no algae growth in the West Gallatin were never published.

Fast forward to today, more than 50 years later.

The Bozeman wastewater treatment plant has expanded and modernized. It now provides what is commonly called tertiary treatment, meaning that it removes 98% of pollutants, including nitrogen and phosphorus. As a result, the East Gallatin has become an excellent fishery.

Meanwhile, the West Gallatin has taken the opposite trajectory. The river has seen several years of algal blooms, likely caused by nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizer runoff and old and inefficient wastewater treatment systems. The population of Big Sky now exceeds 3,000 and the foothills of the West Fork basin are laced with ski runs, mountain bike trails and golf courses.

Would algae grow on my artificial substrates today? I suspect they would.