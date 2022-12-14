Loren Bahls: Climate change and other limits to growth

Most countries persist in the idea that perpetual economic growth is necessary, but ecologists know that any system based on perpetual growth is doomed. — Robert Michael Pyle

Beginning with the first Earth Day, the early 1970s were a heady and hopeful time for environmentalists. In 1971 George Darrow, a Republican lawmaker from Billings, sponsored the Montana Environmental Policy Act, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support and was signed by Gov. Forrest Anderson. And in 1972 the Club of Rome, an international consortium of sustainability thinkers, published a landmark study titled "The Limits to Growth." It modeled our planet’s interconnected systems and predicted that if growth trends in population, industrialization, resource use and pollution continued unchanged, we would reach and then exceed the carrying capacity of the Earth at some point in the ensuing 100 years.

What are limits to growth? Ecologists define a limiting factor as a resource that is in shortest supply relative to the needs of the organism. For algae in Flathead Lake, the nutrients nitrogen and phosphorus are limiting. For wolves or grizzly bears in the Northern Rockies, it may be the amount of suitable habitat or the willingness of people to tolerate these animals as they repopulate their historic ranges.

For humans, limits to growth are many and varied in different parts of the world. In the semi-arid Helena Valley, growth is limited by the availability and quality of groundwater, namely nitrates and fecal coliforms. Statewide climate projections are for higher temperatures and more forest fires. Air pollution from wildfires is already a public health problem in Montana. Helena residents will face more restrictions on water use and farmers will see more frequent droughts and crop failures.

We are in the midst of the sixth major species extinction episode in the Earth’s history and the only one caused by humans. Populations of native birds are in steep decline, according to the 2022 "State of the Birds" report, published by the North American Bird Conservation Initiative. Loss of diversity results in what Robert Pyle calls extinction of experience: when we lose species in our own home range, we deplete the power of nature to move us to action.

Clearly, the overarching factor that spawned much of this is climate change.

Other limiting factors include pandemics and outbreaks of infectious diseases in crowded cities. War and conflict, which have been with us throughout human history, continue unabated. Diminishing resources like ocean fisheries and arable farmland are limiting growth in many parts of the world.

Humans now number 8 billion worldwide, a number expected to grow exponentially. We are, by most accounts, the most populous mammal on the planet. Our ecological footprint now encompasses over 80% of the Earth’s land area and we carry on as if there are no limits to our population growth and our dominance of global ecosystems. The effects of population growth and development are not evenly distributed across the globe. The United States accounts for about 4% of the world’s population, yet we consume about 20% of the Earth’s resources.

We often hear political leaders and developers tell us that “growth is coming, so we better prepare for it,” but population growth and economic development come at a cost to the environment. Resources are finite; ecosystems can sustain only so much exploitation before they become dysfunctional.

Global warming and other affronts to our ecosystems indicate that we have already exceeded our limits to growth. So, what is the solution to this mess we have created by our indulgence?

Some claim that technology (e.g. carbon-free energy) will be the solution. But every technological solution creates an environmental problem. Hydroelectric dams block fish migrations and disrupt aquatic ecosystems. Wind turbines kill eagles and solar panels, unless installed on roof tops, take up habitat used by native species like the desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii). Will so-called "clean energy" satisfy our current energy needs and accommodate growth while protecting ecosystems? Absolutely not!

Capitalism, commercialism and gross consumption will lead to more environmental losses unless we simplify our lifestyles and exercise restraint in our consumption of energy and natural resources. I am reminded of the warning by Phil Pister, teacher of environmental ethics: "Mother Nature always bats last." And, I might add, we always play on her home field.