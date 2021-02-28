Local control requires local responsibility

As the government closest to the people, local governments can often serve the public best. But local governments can also impose the most direct burdens on our daily lives.
The point of local control is to better ensure fundamental rights to life, liberty and property are protected by a responsive government close to home. It is not a blank check for government run amok.
One of my economic heroes, Nobel Prize Winner Friedrich Hayek, long espoused the virtues of local knowledge as a key argument against top-down, centralized governments. Commentators have recently used similar reasoning to argue against the Montana Legislature’s attempts to preempt some harmful local government policies.
The argument goes that local governments know best how to account for each community’s unique needs, values and identities. For the most part I would agree. But that argument becomes moot when local governments enact top-down controls over people’s lives.
For example, when local governments impose excessive zoning requirements, they prevent property owners from fully using their land according to community needs. Many common zoning restrictions on lot sizes, building types, parking areas and the number of dwelling units limit the supply of housing and lead to artificially higher home prices. Higher prices can stunt economic growth in a number of ways, including putting the cost of living out of reach for entrepreneurs who grow businesses and the workers they would otherwise hire.
Another example is when local governments spend outside the means of taxpayers and force residents to pay for it with sky-high taxes, assessments and fees. Local governments lobby heavily in Helena, blaming the burden of property taxes on the legislature’s unwillingness to allow for things like local option taxes. The reality is that local governments are taxing and spending too much, with growth rates far outpacing the growth of the economy and even the state government.
Some point to city and county property tax increases approved by local voters as evidence of virtuous local control. But this claim forgets that taxes follow spending. If local governments had placed reasonable limits on budget growth, there would be less need to approach voters for more revenue in the first place. Tax cuts may even be the priority!
One painful consequence of these irresponsible policies is making the cost of living unaffordable, which especially hurts lower income workers looking to earn and contribute more in these Montana communities.
Just five of Montana’s most populous and in-demand counties account for nearly 70% of job creation in the last few decades. If those crucial areas enact top-down edicts that crush free enterprise and make living there unaffordable, the whole state suffers the consequences of stifled economic growth. Checks and balances on local policy are necessary to ensure against local tyranny that makes us all worse off.
The legislature has a responsibility to balance local controls with the overwhelming desires of Montana voters for a thriving state economy. Harmful policies which throttle economic growth may require the legislature to step in.
There is also an ultimate responsibility for residents to be watchful and active participants in local governments, holding officials accountable for bad policies and fighting against local tyranny at the ballot box.
These checks and balances ensure that local governments remain focused on safeguarding our life, liberty and property. Responsible local control means governments enable citizens to control their own lives.
Kendall Cotton is the president and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a Helena think tank dedicated to breaking down government barriers so that all Montanans can thrive.