Local conservation key to big goals

We know this goal sounds difficult, but in Montana we’ve been at this for decades. That experience has taught us that the best conservation efforts start at the grassroots level in local communities with broad stakeholders coming together to solve difficult issues by taking everyone’s interests into account.

The grizzly bear is a prime example of a species that was in serious jeopardy just four decades ago but has seen a strong comeback following numerous solid conservation measures. Recently, Gov. Steve Bullock’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council completed nearly a year’s worth of work to craft recommendations for future grizzly conservation and management.

It acknowledges that grizzlies will continue to expand in numbers and range, and calls for increased public education and on-the-ground measures to reduce conflicts with livestock and people. Building a landscape that they can move through with minimal conflict is essential to future grizzly conservation and will be the result of partnerships between Montana hunters, anglers and landowners toward commonsense and effective wildlife conservation.