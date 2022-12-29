Lisa Bay: The Inflation Reduction Act: How to save money and the climate at the same time

By now you’ve probably heard of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change. The new law provides a host of incentives for “main street” consumers, small businesses, state and local governments and tribal entities to invest in clean energy and energy efficiency. These incentives include consumer tax credits and deductions, direct loans and grant programs, administered by both state and federal agencies. While industry groups and larger units of government are staffed to dig into the law’s requirements, consumers and entities with limited resources may need a little help.

The law is complex: The White House just issued a 182-page guidebook: “Building a Clean Energy Economy: A Guidebook to the Inflation Reduction Act’s Investments in Clean Energy and Climate Action,” available at: whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Inflation-Reduction-Act-Guidebook.pdf. The guidebook is broken down by program, so it’s fairly easy to focus in on a specific interest (e.g., tribal housing energy efficiency).

In addition, there now exist several digital sites that help break down the new law for consumers and other entities. These sites can aid in informed decisions about the best time and most appropriate means of making climate investments.

Perhaps the most informative of these is rewiringamerica.org. Upfront on this helpful site consumers will find a “savings calculator” that allows plugging in location and income info that then calculates expected savings on household energy-saving upgrades and rebates/tax credits from the IRA. (Other financial incentives may be available from your utility, or state or local government programs, such as the city of Helena’s no-interest revolving loan program for roof-top solar and heat pumps.)

Rewiring America also offers, under its policy section, a breakdown of the new law’s program eligibility and description for tribes, schools and local governments. This site is worth exploring if the aim is to improve energy efficiency at scale of buildings, vehicle fleets and affordable housing.

Because the greatest contribution of greenhouse gases come from our nation’s transportation sector, specific information about the law’s intention to incentivize conversion to electric vehicles is worth reviewing.

Clean Vehicle Tax Credit: This program encourages the consumer purchase of new clean electric, fuel-cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles (EVs) via consumer tax credits. Buyers of qualifying EVs will be eligible for up to a $7,500 tax credit from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2032. Individual filers are limited to a maximum adjusted gross income of $150,000, households up to $300,000, and heads of households up to $225,000. Car dealerships will be able to offer upfront the eligible tax credit to consumers in 2024.

Eligible SUVs, pickups and vans are price-limited to $80,000, while typical passenger vehicles cap out at $55,000. The current and upcoming models that meet the North American-assembly criteria are listed at the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Alternative Fuels Data Center, updated frequently. Information is not currently available about which vehicles meet the battery manufacturing and mineral sourcing requirements, upon which the credits rely.

Used Clean Vehicle Tax Credit: The Used Clean Vehicle Tax Credit provides more affordable options for lower-income buyers. The law offers tax credits for 30% of a used vehicle’s cost, or $4,000, whichever is less, from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2032.

Income limits are lower for used EV buyers. Individual filers are limited to a maximum adjusted gross income of $75,000, households up to $150,000, and heads of households up to $112,500. Vehicles must cost no more than $25,000, be at least two years old, and must be purchased from a dealership. Dealerships will be able to offer the eligible tax credit upfront to consumers in 2024.The battery restrictions in effect for new vehicles do not apply to used EVs.

Future Guidance: More information on all of the law’s programs will be forthcoming as federal and state agencies work out their respective rules and guidance. Sign up for updates to the programs at: whitehouse.gov/cleanenergy/. Checking back with rewiringamerica.org and other sites, such as NRDC.org and bluegreenalliance.org, may also be helpful. Consumer Reports already has, and probably will continue to report on, aspects of the law relevant to main street consumers.