Lincoln Prosperity Proposal deserves your support

If there is anything that I can appreciate, it’s Montanans coming together to make positive contributions for the betterment of their community.

Here in Helena, I have had the privilege as mayor to witness residents volunteer their creativity and passion to improve trails and parks, increase affordable housing and tackle the global climate crisis by looking to clean energy options.

So, when a group of dedicated Montanans sought my support of a grassroots plan to create a prosperous path forward for the nearby community of Lincoln, I listened. The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal was developed by folks from Lincoln and surrounding communities by sitting around a table, looking at U.S. Forest Service maps and sharing their visions for how 200,000 acres of forested public lands should be managed.

Lincoln, just like Helena, relies on its public lands as a driver of economic development, as well as overall human health and outdoor recreation. Helena has some of the best mountain biking, running and hiking trails in the state. We have a transit system that takes outdoor enthusiasts to trailheads. Not to mention that we have the best undeveloped park anywhere — Mount Helena City Park.

Lincoln has a world-renowned sculpture park and is one of few gateway communities to the Continental Divide Trail. But there’s still work to do to make 200,000 acres of U.S. Forest Service lands surrounding Lincoln work for all Montanans.

That’s why I support the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal. It’s a plan to create rural jobs, reduce wildfire risk, enhance recreation opportunities and boost the economy both locally as well as regionally. The plan consists of three parts: restoration, conservation and recreation. It restores forest health, helps reduce the risk of extreme wildfires, permanently protects places for the benefit of wildlife and creates new recreation opportunities.

For example, many Helenans no doubt hunt in the very areas where this proposal touches down. If Nevada Mountain between Helmville and Marysville is a favorite hunting or hiking spot, this proposal will permanently protect the wildlife populations there and prevent future development. If you prefer the Scapegoat Wilderness as the place to fill your freezer, this proposal expands that wilderness.

The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal also expands snowmobile and ATV access, permanently protects hiking opportunities and ensures tributaries to the Blackfoot River remain clean. Thanks to the thoughtful leadership of Eric Grove, a longtime Helena resident and mountain bike advocate, this proposal connects and expands the mountain biking trail network in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

This thoughtful, grassroots proposal not only deserves my support, but it deserves yours, too. For more information, visit lincolnprosperity.com. And while you’re there, register your support. Let’s protect the places that mean most to us: our nearby public lands. Let’s manage them in a way that works for all of us. The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal does just that.

Wilmot J. Collins is the mayor of Helena.

