Let's stop giving oil and gas control of public lands

The final draft released in February protects none of those acres, and instead opens them up to oil and gas leasing.

It’s clear that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who oversees the BLM, tailored the final Lewistown RMP for the benefit of the oil and gas industry. He did so at the expense of not just our wildlife and our outdoor way of life, but our outdoor recreation economy as well.

According to a study that Headwaters Economics conducted in 2016, big game hunting accounts for nearly $4 million in economic expenditure in four different hunting districts within the Lewistown planning area, with $3.8 million coming from elk hunting alone. This makes hunting one of the largest economic drivers in the county, one that Lewistown and other communities in this part of the state can-not afford to lose in a post-pandemic economic recovery.

What makes Bernhardt’s move to open central Montana to oil and gas leasing all the more infuriating is that there is little oil and gas potential in this part of the state.

Then why he is doing it?

So that oil and gas companies can pay next to nothing on oil and gas leases, making it easy for them to bolster their portfolios and make their companies look more attractive to investors.