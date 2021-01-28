Let us follow the Four Chaplains' example of unity, not uniformity

Clark V. Poling was the youngest of the Four Chaplains and the seventh generation in his family to be ordained in the Dutch Reformed Church. When war came, he was anxious to go, but not as a chaplain. “I’m not going to hide behind the church in some safe office out of the firing line,” he told his father. The elder Poling replied, ‘Don’t you know that chaplains have the highest mortality rate of all? As a chaplain you’ll have the best chance in the world to be killed. You just can’t carry a gun to kill anyone, yourself.’ So, Clark Poling left his pastorate in Schenectady, New York, and enlisted as a chaplain. Just before he left for active duty, Clark asked his father to pray for him – ‘not for my safe return, that wouldn’t be fair. Just pray that I shall do my duty … and have the strength, courage and understanding of men. Just pray that I shall be adequate.’ Reverend Poling began active duty on June 10, 1942, and served until Feb. 3, 1943.