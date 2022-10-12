Leo Dutton: Support Dan Guzynski and Dave Galt

I am writing today in support of Dan Guzynski for Lewis and Clark County Attorney and Dave Galt for the Montana State Legislature SD 41. For the past 38 years I have devoted my law enforcement career to serving and protecting the citizens of Lewis and Clark County. There are few things more important to me than the security and safety of the people I serve, and this is the reason I have chosen to publicly support both Dan Guzynski and Dave Galt.

It is vital that Lewis and Clark County have an experienced county attorney who knows how to successfully prosecute the toughest criminal cases while having the ability to mentor and guide the prosecutors that serve in his office. The County Attorney’s Office works in tandem with the law enforcement to hold criminal offenders accountable for their crimes, and civilly prosecutes child abuse and neglect cases, youth court cases and civil mental commitments. In short, the county attorney is responsible for ensuring that violent criminals and sexual predators go to prison, that children who reside in the community are safeguarded from abuse and neglect, and that individuals experiencing an acute mental health crisis are compassionately and civilly committed. The county attorney position demands someone who has demonstrated the ability to successfully try complex cases and effectively lead a prosecution team. Dan is the only candidate in this race who possesses these essential qualifications.

Dan has been a prosecutor for 22 years, serving seven years as a deputy county attorney. In 2007, Dan was hired by former Attorney General Mike McGrath as an Assistant Attorney General Prosecution Services Bureau (PSB). PSB is an elite prosecution team whose mission is to assist county attorneys with complex prosecution, along with training and teaching prosecutors.

In 2018 Dan was promoted by former Attorney General Tim Fox to be the chief prosecutor for the state of Montana. Dan has tried 15 homicide cases and numerous child sexual assault cases with a tremendous amount of success. Dan was the lead prosecutor in State v. Lloyd Barrus who was convicted of killing Deputy Mason Moore. In short, over the last two decades, Dan has proved himself to be one of Montana’s most skilled prosecutors successfully trying and obtaining convictions in Montana’s most important cases. Dan has a demonstrated record of advocating on behalf of victims and working collaboratively with law enforcement. Additionally, Dan has shown himself to be an effective administrator who currently leads 10 prosecutors.

I have approached my decision to endorse in the county attorney race here the same way I would approach the process to actually hire a county attorney. Although Dan’s opponent is a nice man from a nice family, this is a job that requires much more, as literal lives will be in the balance. Hands down, Dan Guzynski overwhelmingly has the qualifications, experience to be your next Lewis and Clark County Attorney.

Just as it is vital to have an experienced county attorney at the local level, it is critical our state legislators understand the complex criminal justice system in order to maintain the public safety safeguards all of our citizens expect and deserve. My first introduction to Dave Galt’s experience and knowledge of the legislative process was when he started working as the contract lobbyist for the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. I was impressed with Dave’s diligence and thoughtfulness as he tackled each issue and bill impacting local law enforcement and public safety and was impressed with his compassion for people and his understanding that the main tenant of local law enforcement is to keep the peace and help people. I have always approached issues from that perspective myself and it was heartening to know and work with a lobbyist with similar values. Now more than ever, we need legislators who are willing and able to work with diverse stakeholders, associations, individuals, and other legislators to ensure the legislative process, the state budget, and policy decisions are about the best outcomes for Montana’s citizens.

I hope you will join me on Nov. 8 and vote for Dan Guzynski to be your next county attorney and Dave Galt to represent you in SD 41.