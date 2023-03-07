For many years, the closest most Montanans came to dangerous drug cartels and the brutal crime they have made their calling card was through television shows.

Our great state is more than a thousand miles from the southern border, but recently the same cartels that have turned Mexican cities into war zones, smuggled countless illegal immigrants into our country and trafficked deadly drugs into our communities, have brought their operations to Montana.

Montana is already suffering the consequences. Recent reporting shows robberies, aggravated assaults, and rape are on the rise. In December, right in Butte, law enforcement announced the conviction of 22 people involved in a large-scale, multi-million dollar drug trafficking network that had ties to the infamous Sinaloa Cartel from Mexico.

The arrival of drug cartels in Montana and recent spikes in violent criminal activity are a stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every single day they put on their uniforms.

At this critical time, Montana law enforcement officers need the support of our leaders at every level of government — federal, state and local — to be able to carry out our mission to keep our communities safe. In the past few years, those of us in uniform watched as many activists and elected officials demeaned law enforcement, discredited our sacrifices and pursued policies that would make it harder to protect and serve.

That is why it is so concerning that President Biden recently nominated one of these anti-police activists, Gigi Sohn, to be a senior leader at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Many may not know this, but the FCC is key partner for law enforcement. The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau helps ensure that the 911 system facilitates the fast and effective deployment of emergency law enforcement assistance, especially in remote areas that we patrol.

If Ms. Sohn becomes a FCC commissioner, this key partnership will be put at risk, which could have serious implications for public safety in Montana.

Ms. Sohn has a well-documented anti-police record. Time and again, she's promoted social media posts that defended and supported defunding the police. She's also spread hateful comments that described federal law enforcement officers as "armed goons in riot gear," as these officers sought to quell violent riots in the summer of 2020.

At Ms. Sohn's recent Senate confirmation hearing when she was confronted about her record, she didn't apologize. Instead she said that her anti-police social media activity was "about as ... basic as you can imagine." In other words, she thinks that calling law enforcement officers "armed goons" and trying to defund the police are normal things to do.

If that's not extremist, I don't know what is.

Ms. Sohn's anti-police rhetoric has rightfully drawn a strong rebuke from my fellow sheriffs and other members of law enforcement. For example, the National Sheriff's Association noted in a letter opposing her nomination that law enforcement officers "deserve the support of senior officials in the federal government who help to set policy.

Unfortunately, Ms. Sohn has failed to provide such support by using social media to promote alarming statements that denigrate law enforcement. "

To put it bluntly, Ms. Sohn and her views are far too dangerous to be anywhere near the FCC. As Montana law enforcement deals with the unprecedented threats posed by violent cartels and the crime spikes that will follow their expansion into our communities, it is more important than ever that our leaders in Washington have our backs.

Through the years, I've been proud to work with both of Montana's U.S. Senators, Jon Tester and Steve Daines, in our shared mission to protect our communities, keep deadly drugs off the streets, and ensure Montana law enforcement can arrive at emergencies swiftly and safely.

Now we need them to support law enforcement and promote public safety for all Montanans by voting against Ms. Sohn and her dangerous anti-police views.