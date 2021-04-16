Legislature's attack on children strikes at soul of Montana

The work of the 67th Montana Legislature can be examined with any number of lenses. However, when one looks through one particularly important lens – that of its effects on child health – it appears to be inflicting wounds that will be difficult to heal.
Nelson Mandela said it best when he said, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” In Montana’s case, the legislative agenda being advanced reflects a startling disregard for children’s well-being, manifested in a cascade of bills that we sincerely believe do not reflect Montana’s soul.
First, there has been an avalanche of bills that would target the protection that vaccines have provided school children (and, indirectly, the rest of us) for decades. Several have failed (House Bill 332, HB 415, Senate Bill 368). Two remain: one that would result in an increase in vaccine exemptions (HB 334), increasing the risk measles and pertussis outbreaks in schools, and one that would eliminate the stipulation that siblings of foster children must be vaccinated (SB 332), contrary to federal guidance.
Additionally, efforts to pre-empt “vaccine passports” for COVID have also included childhood immunizations for schools in their broad brush (HB 702, HB 703). For these bills, the testimony of public health professionals on the dangers of completely dismantling decades of school vaccine policy has largely fallen on deaf ears. Measles outbreaks are also costly to states: controlling a 2018 outbreak among 649 people in New York, most of whom were unvaccinated children, had direct costs of $8 million.
Bills specifically targeting transgender youth have made headlines. Some criminalize physicians who follow best practice medical guidelines to care for transgender kids (HB 113, now HB 427). One bans transgender girls from playing girls’ sports (HB 112), denying them the benefits of sports despite fair and inclusive policies that are successful in the NCAA and elsewhere. Legislators have not only passed these bills along, but they have heckled LGBTQI+ advocates who have testified about their experiences of discrimination.
Another bill affecting vulnerable youth, HB 344, would allow adults to be housed with youth at a correctional facility in eastern Montana. The bill would provide no separation of adults from kids and would resist oversight of decision-making, jeopardizing the physical safety and overall well-being of vulnerable Montana children.
HB 459, supposedly a fix for the child protection system, is a wolf in sheep’s clothing: it will break the already fragile system by introducing new work force hurdles without addressing its biggest issues, namely extremely high caseloads, low pay and high turnover.
Arguably the most harmful bills of the session, SB 100 and HB 676, were just narrowly defeated. These sought to aggressively verify eligibility for SNAP food benefits, Healthy Montana Kids (a CHIP insurance program), cash aid for poor families, and Medicaid. These sort of measures would result in a large number of eligible families losing coverage — especially families whose income fluctuates, like Montana’s many gig and seasonal workers.
Bills that would help children have failed to advance: updating Montana’s child seatbelt laws, doubling SNAP food benefits for local produce, reducing co-pays for insulin for Type 1 (childhood) diabetics, combating lunch-shaming in public schools, and closing a loophole allowing church-affiliated residential facilities for teenagers to be exempt from licensing requirements — despite documented abuse in these environments.
No matter its intention, the legislature’s work represents a systematic attack on the children of Montana and, as such, a strike at the heart and soul of our state. Urge your legislators to keep Montana’s future in mind and refocus their efforts to use children’s health as a metric for success.
Rep. Jessica Karjala, D-Billings, represents House District 48 in the Montana Legislature. Dr. Lauren Wilson is a pediatrics specialist in Missoula.