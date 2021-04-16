Legislature's attack on children strikes at soul of Montana

The work of the 67th Montana Legislature can be examined with any number of lenses. However, when one looks through one particularly important lens – that of its effects on child health – it appears to be inflicting wounds that will be difficult to heal.

Nelson Mandela said it best when he said, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” In Montana’s case, the legislative agenda being advanced reflects a startling disregard for children’s well-being, manifested in a cascade of bills that we sincerely believe do not reflect Montana’s soul.

First, there has been an avalanche of bills that would target the protection that vaccines have provided school children (and, indirectly, the rest of us) for decades. Several have failed (House Bill 332, HB 415, Senate Bill 368). Two remain: one that would result in an increase in vaccine exemptions (HB 334), increasing the risk measles and pertussis outbreaks in schools, and one that would eliminate the stipulation that siblings of foster children must be vaccinated (SB 332), contrary to federal guidance.