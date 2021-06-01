Legislature safeguarded individual rights and freedoms this session

Montanans are fiercely independent and cherish our constitutional rights and freedoms. We are proud to report that this legislative session Republicans passed a series of bills that safeguard individual rights, and thankfully we have a governor who has signed them into law.

Early in the session, House Republicans introduced House Bill 102 to expand permitless carry of firearms. This legislation protects the individual right to self-defense and strengthens Montanans’ Second Amendment rights. Similar bills have been vetoed in previous sessions but House Bill 102 was signed into law by Gov. Gianforte. Other pro-Second Amendment legislation pushes back on the enforcement of new federal gun or ammunition bans in the state.

House Republicans also successfully passed legislation to protect life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for the unborn. House Bill 136 is the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and it prevents abortions after 5 months when a child can begin to feel pain. House Bill 140 requires that pregnant women be offered the opportunity to view their ultrasound or fetal heartbeat so that they can make a fully informed decision. Finally, House Bill 171 requires an in-person doctor visit in order to be prescribed abortion-inducing drugs. This allows the pregnant woman to get a medical exam and learn about the drug. It also prevents abusers and sex traffickers from ordering these pills through the mail and forcing them on victims.