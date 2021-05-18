Legislature expanded education opportunities for all Montana families

Education has been one of the most disrupted sectors by COVID-19. The ripple effects of school closures and remote learning have further put pressure on families and our economy. The Legislature responded by giving more flexibility to students, families and educators to engage in individualized learning.

We began the session by providing local school boards with stability as they were beginning their annual budgeting process. House Bill 15 which provides an inflationary increase in school funding was signed into law in February and is reflected in the education section of the state budget. In general, our state budget reflects strong support for K-12 and post-secondary public education. The budget also provided additional support for special needs students who have been even more disrupted by COVID than the general student population.

While we learned that remote education cannot replace in-person education, the last year has shown us that rigid curriculum and seat time requirements don’t necessarily reflect academic progress. We also saw that online learning can supplement in-person learning, which is why the broadband investments that the Legislature made are critical to the future of education, especially in our rural communities. Using the federal ARPA funds, the Legislature appropriated $250 million into broadband and telecommunications projects for Montana.