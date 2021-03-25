Legislature and governor attack quality of judiciary

Under SB 140 appointment of judges wrongfully reverts to the same process in the former 1889 constitution and incorrectly reestablishes the absolute power of the governor to appoint anyone, i.e., siblings, friends, the openly bias or prejudiced, inexperienced, or anti-LGBT, whose sole qualification most likely will be their political connections, all contrary to the mandate of 1972 constitution. Appears Gianforte needed to abolish the commission because the persons desired to be his judges lack the temperament, integrity or experience necessary to receive passage through the commission’s gate. So in order for Gianforte to hand pick his very own political favorites, out goes the baby with the bath water.

In the meantime, three hardworking district court judges, nominated through the JNC and appointed by Gov. Bullock during his tenure await Senate confirmation. These three district court judges are currently in court performing their judicial functions on behalf of the citizens of Montana, while the Senate and the governor power play with their future. In all the years of the JNC’s existence, there has never been a jurist appointed through the JNC process not confirmed by the Senate. For good reason, all were superbly qualified, as are the three judges awaiting Senate confirmation.